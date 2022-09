@anna__shcherbakovaOlympic champion in singles Anna Shcherbakova posted on social networks her childhood photo with her first coach Oksana Bulycheva. The 18-year-old athlete congratulated Bulycheva on being awarded the title of Honored Coach of Russia. “Congratulations to my first coach Oksana Mikhailovna Bulycheva on the title of Honored Coach! Thanks to her, I fell in love with figure skating, ”wrote Shcherbakova.