Shakira’s concern: they left a message on the door of her house that put her on alert

These are not good times for Shakira. After making official on June 4 the breakup of her relationship with Gerard Piqué after 10 years as a couple, and after all the Spanish press spoke of the repeated infidelities of the Barcelona player, now, the singer of “Waka Waka” appears to be the victim of an anonymous stalker who, among other things, He would have painted several disturbing graffiti in front of the facade of his own residence in Barcelona.According to the Spanish signal Telecinco, the man who would be obsessed with the Colombian singer is a fan of Russian origin, who would have been seen hanging around the house in the Catalan town of Esplugues of Llobregat where the artist lives. According to this medium, this person left several letters in the mailbox to Shakira and also made several graffiti on the street in front of his residence.“I love you, pretty woman”“I come for you, my love”, or “I am ready to marry you right now and support you.”, wrote the hand of this now anonymous stalker on the pavement that passes in front of the Colombian’s house. The sentences were written in English and in fairly clear block letters.After her separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira does not win to displeasure: now, two stalkers would prowl her houseInstagram @ 3gerardpiqueThe Iberian media pointed out that this type of graffiti did not cause the singer even a slight grace, who immediately took action on the matter. It was through his brother Tonino that he filed a complaint about the graffiti with the local police. This happened last Monday June 20th. Immediately after, the members of the urban police appeared in front of the home of the Colombian star to investigate the worrying matter and also reassure the diva and her family. At the same time, a crew of municipal workers dedicated themselves to eliminating, with water, detergent and brushes, the messages graffitied by the stalker of Shakira on the street. “I love you pretty woman”, “I’m coming for you, my love” and “I’m ready to marry you right now and support you”, were the phrases that an anonymous hand wrote in front of Shakira’s residence Capture ChanceWith the graffiti completely erased and the security forces trying to locate the author of such inscriptions, Shakira wants to return to her normality, fully focused on the present of her two children, milan and sashaand did not comment on this unpleasant episode that he had to live in the very door of his own residence, which until not long ago he shared with his now ex, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. A worker erases the messages that had been left for Shakira on the pavement in front of her house Capture Chance Unfortunately, this is not the only man who seems to be hanging around the area where the Colombian lives. Apparently there is another person who shouts from time to time towards the house of the artist and circulates through the area in the wee hours of the morning. These facts would be causing Shakira began to seriously think about leaving Barcelona to go and stay in Miami for a while, according to what the Spanish journalists revealed Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez.To avoid this type of harassment and not suffer any mishaps related to obsessed fans or pathological admirers, Shakira It has a private security service. In addition, there are several Catalan police officers -known as Mossos d’Esquadra- who circulate in the area to ensure that everything is fine in the surroundings of the singer born in Barranquilla.