Sevilla does not start



Sevilla prolonged their doubts from the beginning of the season after drawing against Real Valladolid (1-1) in a match of the second day of LaLiga Santander. At the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Julen Lopetegui’s team ended up being whistled by his audience after chaining two days and a single point. The Nervión team is still without fuel and is very obtuse in the final meters, where neither Rafa Mir nor Youssef En-Nesyri -with a disallowed goal included- were able to beat Sergio Asenjo. Only an error by the Pucela goalkeeper, added to the indecision of his teammate Joaquín Fernández, allowed the home team to see the goal. It was Rekik in a rebound at will that calmed things down after Anuar Mohamed’s goal, which left the Sevilla arena silent. Isco’s debut made the applause resume, but they were momentary. Isco, in Seville – Valladolid. EFE In addition, El Yamiq and Acuña ended up expelled after a brawl in the final minutes of the match. Tangana in Seville – Valladolid. EFE The tie did not satisfy a Pizjuán that had already suffered minutes before with a shot from Monchu that grazed Bono’s right post. A point that leaves a great taste in the mouth of the Pacheta team -after the setback of the premiere-, but that makes the week in the Andalusian capital difficult. At the moment, Sevilla is thirteenth.