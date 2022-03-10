Sevilla, Barça and Atlético resume their struggle for the noble zone of LaLiga against a grown Madrid

Seville, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will resume their pulse in the League in the wake of Real Madrid, grown by their victory over PSG, within the day 28 of Firstwhich will open tomorrow with Cádiz’s visit to the rojiblancos and will close with the Madridistas’ visit to Mallorca on Monday.

Mallorca-Real Madrid

After another magical night and a comeback at the Bernabéu, which is worth the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will have more margin than their pursuers until their next engagement. On Monday the 14th he will defend in Mallorca the 8-point advantage that props him up at the top of the table, in search of his tenth away win. In front will be the group of Luis Garcia Plazawho will try to break a negative streak in which he has linked four defeats in a row, against Betis, Valencia, Real Sociedad and Celta, the latter in the 97th minute and from a penalty (4-3), to be two points from relegation.

Lightning-Seville

Before, Sevilla will visit Rayo Vallecano with the consequences of what happens tonight in the Europa League with the English West Ham and after the stumble they had in Vitoria (0-0), but with the guaranteed second place for his rent on Barça and Atlético. 8 points behind Real Madrid, Julen Lopetegui’s eleven visits a weakened rival after an outstanding career in his return to the First Division. Worn out from having played in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey last week, Andoni Iraola’s group has suffered six straight defeats and has the casualties of their starting wingers, Isi Palazón and Álvaro García. The rayistas have one game less, the one they must play at the Camp Nou on April 24 against Barcelona, ​​which follows the removal of what Sevilla does, just like Atlético de Madrid. Catalans and Madrid added their third victory in a row last day and shared third and fourth place, both with 48 points.

Barcelona-Osasuna

In clear recovery, despite suffering to beat Elche, and also with today’s Europa League matchup with Galatasaray, those from Xavi Hernandez they will have the visit of Osasuna, a rival who has added in 8 outings, who has just bet on the continuity of Jagoba Arrasate and who is studying with whom to replace a key man like the Argentine Chimy Ávila, sanctioned.

Atlético-Cádiz

Atlético de Madrid will resolve their duel with Cádiz first, tomorrow, on the eve of playing for continuity in the Champions League with Man Utd. Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone’s team is on a roll but has seven casualties against the Andalusians, who finally celebrated their first victory at home against Rayo, although they are still in decline, third from bottom, one point from salvation that marks the pomegranate. In the wake of Barça and Atlético will be followed by Betis (46), Real Sociedad (44) and Villarreal (42) with their continental aspirations.

Betis-Athletic

The Sevillians, who lost in their first meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2), receive Athletic, who follow them by 6 points in a duel with the casualties of Alex Moreno and Bellerin in the eleven of the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini and that of Dani García in that of Marcelino García Toral.

Royal Society-Alavés

In San Sebastián, digested the 4-1 that took the Bernabéu, the Real will face eleven of Jose Luis Mendilibar who will try to add his second victory away from home to avoid relegation, pending Cádiz and Granada.

Villarreal-Celtic

Villarreal are preparing for Celta’s visit, after seeing their streak of four wins in a row cut short against Osasuna, and pending the recovery of men like Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcácer and Juan Foyth either against the Galicians or against Juventus in a few days. Celta have been successful in their last three visits to La Cerámica and will play without Hugo Mallo, sanctioned.

Getafe-Valencia

Above Celta, with one more point (36), Valencia will jump to Alfonso Pérez de Getafe, where Quique Sánchez Flores’ men want to give their fans their seventh victory after being defeated at Espanyol’s ground. José Bordalás will return to the Coliseum without José Luis Gayá and Toni Lato injured and is awaiting the evolution of Gonçalo Guedes and Jesús Vázquez’s flu.

Elche-Granada

In the complicated part of the table, Granada will begin a new stage against Elche, with Ruben Torrecilla on the bench after the dismissal of Robert Moreno, after six defeats in seven days. His objective is to increase the distance he has with the relegation group, right now 1 point over Cádiz, 3 over Alavés and 7 over Levante. The people from Alicante, who have never won In their 12 visits to Granada, they will lose the Argentine Javier Pastore, sanctioned with four games for insulting the referee on the last day.

Levante vs Espanyol

Raise, bottom, hope to recover Jose Luis Morales after the blow he suffered to his left knee in San Mamés to face Espanyol, whom he has not won in his last three visits. Vicente Moreno’s team was reunited with victory after 7 games at the expense of Getafe.

Hours of the day 28

. Friday 11-Mar21.00 Atletico Madrid-Cadiz. Saturday 12-Mar14.00 Levante-Espanyol 16.15 Granada-Elche 18.30 Villarreal-Celta 21.00 Getafe-Valencia. Sunday 12-Mar14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Sevillla 16.15 Betis-Athletic Club 18.30 Real Sociedad-Alavés 21.00 Barcelona-Osasuna. Monday 13-Mar21.00 Mallorca-Real Madrid.