Seven Tips for Driving in Fog



There are many difficult and complicated driving situations, but none worse than lack of visibility. In many cases the fog It can become a real nightmare on the road in the autumn months, when the ambient temperature (low), the large masses of water in the Pampas plain (lagoons and rivers) and the humidity of the area generate these “clouds to the level with the floor.” Smoke can also reduce visibility and cause accidents. An adequate prevention system is assisted traffic control, which gives very good results on the highway, but is not always carried out. If there is no traffic control, then drivers need to be very careful. Some tips for safe driving in foggy situations: