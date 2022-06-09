Seven-time world champion tennis player from Bahia will be honored in Salvador

Patrícia Medrado won last week her seventh world title in singles and doubles For the seventh time in her career, tennis player from Bahia, Patrícia Medrado lifted a trophy from the Senior World Championship of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), this time winning the title in singles and doubles at the. At age 65, Patricia competed in the competition in Palm Beach, Florida, United States. Two weeks after winning the world championship, the tennis player will be honored at the Athletic Association of Bahia, the club she represents, this Saturday (11). In her career, she has 23 world medals: 16 gold, 05 silver and 02 bronze. The tennis player from Bahia is also the current two-time mixed doubles world champion. Her first achievements in the sport were in 1972, when she was runner-up in singles and doubles champion in the South American Youth Championship and team champion in the “Banana Bowl”. With a successful career, Patrícia Medrado has been a reference for tennis in Bahia on and off the court. She runs the Patrícia Medrado Institute, which works in the area of ​​social inclusion through sport. In addition, Patrícia is responsible for the technical program “Tenis in Schools: An Educational Proposal”, giving courses, lectures and clinics throughout Brazil. The event that will honor her will take place on Saturday, from 10 am, at the headquarters of the Bahia Athletic Association. The celebration will also include an exhibition match between her and the renowned tennis player and professor from Bahia, Pedro Silva.