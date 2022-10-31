Seven Horror and Thriller Books to Marathon on Halloween

Yes, Halloween celebrations don’t just happen in North American lands. Even though in Brazil the tradition of costumes and scary parties is not very present, the cultural milieu insists on being present so that everyone celebrates in the way they prefer. Readers, for example, will have many horror and suspense books to marathon on October 31. There is no shortage of options for classic and contemporary works on the shelves of bookstores — or on the virtual shelves of digital books. metropolises separated seven good horror and thriller books for you to enjoy Halloween with a thought-provoking fantasy story. 01. Hidden DesignsAt 21, Mallory Quinn has to work. Fresh out of rehab, the young woman gets a job at the home of Ted and Caroline Max, who, in the eyes of the neighborhood, lead a perfect life. Her main job is to take care of Teddy, their five-year-old son.Hidden Drawings addresses social issues and will be adapted on NetflixMallory falls in love with his work: he lives in a place of his own, goes out for his nightly jogs and achieves the much-desired stability. Also, she builds honesty with Teddy, a sweet and shy boy who never leaves his notebook and pencil. In his drawings, the usual elements appear: trees, rabbits, balloons always… But one day, something different appears on the paper: a man in the forest, dragging the inert body of a woman. were not visible from an unsolved murder that took place decades ago nearby, perhaps related to a supernatural force. Now, she must race against time to decipher the images and save Teddy before it’s too late.2. My Best Friend’s ExorcismFall 1988. Best friends Abby and Gretchen attend high school at a prestigious Catholic school, but they are popular girls who idolize Madonna and hate their parents. When the two try hallucinogens, Gretchen decides to swim naked in the creek, but ends up disappearing all night and comes back… weird. She is scowling, irritable, full of pimples and scars and always wears the same baggy, ugly clothes. It doesn’t take long for bizarre and bloody events to start happening wherever she goes. Worried about her friend, Abby decides to investigate what happened that night. Her discoveries are terrifying, and it looks like Abby won’t escape unscathed if she doesn’t walk away from Gretchen. Now, their fate depends on a single question: is their friendship strong enough to defeat the devil?3. Rosemary’s BabyRosemary Woodhouse seems to have finally fulfilled all her dreams. Married to a young actor with whom she is in love, she soon moves into an aristocratic apartment in the stately and prestigious Bramford Building. The building, famous for its Victorian architecture and famous residents, is an idyllic setting to frame the birth of a great passion. A perfect start for a young romantic, who plans to dedicate herself to her family and the joys of home. A few months after moving, Rosemary is graced by the divine seed of life. Happiness overflows her body and the fruit of her womb is eagerly awaited by her husband and new neighbors. However, the sun shines for a short time, and the melancholy and frightening universe takes shape and, little by little, suffocates the young mother, the baby and the readers.4. The Last PartyScheduled to take place in an idyllic setting, the New Year’s Eve that Miranda, Katie and the other friends they met in college will spend together this year promises delicious meals washed down with champagne, music, games and relaxed conversation.Lucy Foley launches book and talks about being the Agatha Christie of the 21st centuryHowever, tensions start already on the train ride – the group has nothing in common other than a past of coexistence, wounds never healed and potentially destructive secrets. thread that holds them together finally snaps. The next day, someone is dead and a heavy blizzard prevents rescuers from coming. Nobody can enter. Nobody can leave. Nor the killer.5. There’s Someone in Your HouseThe small town of Osborne, in the interior of Nebraska, dawns with two equally shocking news for its residents: the first is that Ollie Larsson, “problem kid” at school, has dyed his hair pink. The other? The brutal murder of young Haley Whitehall. And it soon becomes apparent that her death will not be the last, because a murderer is on the loose, and no one is safe. Makani Young knows this well. Living with her grandmother for almost a year, the young woman is adjusting to her new home, but is still tormented by her past in Hawaii. And as the students at her school begin to be murdered in increasingly disturbing ways, she realizes that her time may be closer than she thinks. crimes, while forced to face unexpected feelings and her darkest secrets.6. The Fire Guardian’s DaughterDaunis Fontaine lives in two worlds, but feels like an outsider in both. At eighteen, the young woman finds herself eternally torn between her mother’s family – white and conservative – and her father’s, indigenous to the Ojibwe Reservation of Sugar Island, Michigan. She dreams of the new life she will lead when she moves to college, far from the rumors about her origins, but tragedy forces her to put her plans on hold. When Jamie, a handsome and talented hockey player, arrives in town, the young woman feels that the monotony of her days is about to end. However, upon witnessing a disturbing murder on the reservation, she realizes that something is wrong – with Jamie, his friends and their community. made more and more victims. Afraid, she agrees to work as an informant, using her knowledge of chemistry and traditional Ojibwe medicine. But the search for the truth turns out to be more dangerous and painful than she imagined, uncovering secrets and opening up unhealed wounds.7. The VillageIn 1589, priest and demonologist Peter Binsfeld linked each of the deadly sins to a demon, supposedly responsible for invoking evil in people. It is from there that Raphael Montes creates seven stories set in an isolated village, showing the slow degradation of the inhabitants of the place, and little by little the village itself is being decimated, tainted by snow and hunger.