Series Silvio Santos counters Patricia: “If you don’t like it, that’s her problem”

Biographical series about Silvio Santos, O Rei da TV causes controversy even before its premiere, next Wednesday (10/19). Patricia Abravanel, daughter "number 4" of the owner of SBT, received information that the production of Star + "does not do justice" to her father. José Rubens Chachá, protagonist of the fiction, commented on the opinion of the presenter, who did not see a single episode. "Those who watched it said they didn't like it. I haven't watched it yet, but those who have seen and know my father said it doesn't live up to the wonderful person he is. I'll have to watch to see, but I was told that. It doesn't do it justice, there are parts where it's not Silvio Santos that we love and know", criticized Patricia in an interview with Intervenção channel. O Rei da TV, a series that tells the story of one of the greatest presenters of Brazilian television, is scheduled to premiere on October 19. The original production of Star + features José Rubens Chachá, Mariano Mattos Martins and Leona Cavalli and presents an unprecedented look at the intimacy of the Baú Owner. One of the curiosities about the production is the humble origins of Senor Abravanel, the real name of the presenter. Before becoming the owner of SBT and building a real empire, Silvio Santos worked as a street vendor. Coming from a humble family, the son of a Jewish immigrant couple, he became successful thanks to his charismatic and persuasive side. At the age of 20, the presenter began to work as an announcer for Rádio Nacional in São Paulo and still presented the Caravana do Peru Falante in circuses. Ao metropolises, Chachá replied with the sincerity and mockery typical of Silvio Santos. Already uncharacterized as the animator, the protagonist of O Rei da TV considered it normal if Patricia and her father disapprove of the production, which did not have the authorization of the Abravanel family. Chachá, who explains: "Because the person portrayed will always say: 'Oh, it's not like that', 'I don't talk like that', 'I don't act like that', 'that's not what happened'. But the writers of the series were very well supported by research and by lawyers who, perhaps, can act in case there is any counter-offensive on the part of the family." Chachá, who has worked at SBT, emphasizes the fictional character of the bioseries, that is, without any commitment to reality other than mentioning the true stories portrayed in the episodes. "We didn't want to get close to this reality, to meet people [da família Abravanel] closely. I think it's unnecessary, because it's fiction, and fiction gives us the freedom to intuit what happens behind the scenes and in these houses, in these Morumbi mansions, and be able to portray it in an artistic way, in a humorous way or not", declared the actor.

“I think if he doesn’t like it, or if Patricia doesn’t like it, that’s her problem. I think she has everything to dislike because she is portrayed on the show and she won’t relate as much as we would like.”

