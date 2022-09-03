Sports

Serena Williams eliminated in the third round of the US Open, her possible last tournament

In a match that made her legend even bigger, Serena Williams was eliminated on Friday by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open, in what could have been the last match of her career.

At almost 41 years old, Williams saved up to five match points in the final set before falling to Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4-7) and 6-1 after three hours of a highly emotional game. serene, who amazed the world with two epic victories in this Grand Slam, He has avoided confirming if he will put an end to his career once eliminated from this US Open, as he hinted last month.

“They have been incredible,” he began by thanking the public. “I tried but Ajla played a little better.”
Unable to suppress his emotion, Williams thanked his mother Oracene and older sister Venus, who were in the stands, and his father Richard, “I’m sure he’s watching me”, for “the most incredible trip of my life”.

“It all started with my parents”Williams said. “They deserve it all. I am very grateful for them.”
“And it wouldn’t be Serena if Venus didn’t exist, so thank you, Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams has existed.”, said about his older sister and also a tennis star. In words that seemed to convey goodbye, Williams was asked if she might reconsider the withdrawal she announced last month. “I don’t think so… but you never knowHe replied with an enigmatic smile.

Debut to forget for Daniel Wass at Atlético de Madrid

Daniel Wass did not have a dream debut with the Atlético de Madrid shirt. The Dane, who acted as right back, jumped onto the Camp Nou pitch after the break with the score 3-1. During the final stretch of the match he felt physical discomfort in his knee after a setback with Ferran Torres and he came to limp. At the end of the meeting he was lying on the grass with visible gestures of pain.

Emery: "Betis is an important challenge and we want to overcome it"

The coach of Villarreal, Unai Emery, said this Saturday that the game against Betis, which he faces this Sunday in Seville, is an "important challenge" but that his team faces it with the conviction of overcoming it, considering it a key duel in the fight for goals in the championship. "We play with the fittest team in the league, with a coach who has found a way for his team and his players to find almost all of their best version. An opponent in which everything you see is positive, so it is a challenge, we are at a distance and they mark the place we are looking for. There is less and less left and this is a very important match, the players know that and we want to be competitive and recognizable in this great challenge", he told the media.