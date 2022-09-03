Serena Williams eliminated in the third round of the US Open, her possible last tournament

In a match that made her legend even bigger, Serena Williams was eliminated on Friday by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open, in what could have been the last match of her career.

At almost 41 years old, Williams saved up to five match points in the final set before falling to Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4-7) and 6-1 after three hours of a highly emotional game. serene, who amazed the world with two epic victories in this Grand Slam, He has avoided confirming if he will put an end to his career once eliminated from this US Open, as he hinted last month.

“They have been incredible,” he began by thanking the public. “I tried but Ajla played a little better.”

Unable to suppress his emotion, Williams thanked his mother Oracene and older sister Venus, who were in the stands, and his father Richard, “I’m sure he’s watching me”, for “the most incredible trip of my life”.

“It all started with my parents”Williams said. “They deserve it all. I am very grateful for them.”

“And it wouldn’t be Serena if Venus didn’t exist, so thank you, Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams has existed.”, said about his older sister and also a tennis star. In words that seemed to convey goodbye, Williams was asked if she might reconsider the withdrawal she announced last month. “I don’t think so… but you never knowHe replied with an enigmatic smile.

scenes 💙 pic.twitter.com/2Q7vgoRFSz

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

The last week was one for the books. 💙#USOpen | #Serena pic.twitter.com/lesyMoPT8W

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

A speech worth of the 🐐@serenawilliams | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0twItGF0jq

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

