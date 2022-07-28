Send child pornography to a WhatsApp group of 569 people in Murcia

A 56-year-old man from Murcia has accepted a sentence of two years in prison (although he will not go to jail) after admitting at trial that he is guilty of a crime of possession and distribution of child pornography, as stated in the sentence issued by the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Murcia. The events that the man has recognized took place more than five years ago, although they ended up being judged in 2022. The subject, a resident of Las Torres de Cotillas, was in a group of WhatsApp in which there were 569 participants. Using his number, which was registered to a drugstore in town, she proceeded to share images of child pornography. In the snapshots they appeared under 12 years of agevictims of sexual abuse. The individual sent them to the group “with the intention of satisfying his libidinous desires,” says the court ruling. His action led to an investigation being opened. Court order in hand, issued by the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Molina de Segura, the Security Forces and Bodies proceeded to search the address of this man, whose mobile phone was seized, to analyze it and see what criminal material he kept. The oral hearing was resolved with a consent. The subject is sentenced to two years behind bars, although you are granted the benefit of suspension of the custodial sentence with the condition that for 24 months he does not commit any crime, to which he promised. The sentence was notified in court and is firm.