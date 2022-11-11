Self Help Books: Do They Work?

Surely you have heard of the self help books, regardless of whether you have read any or not. They occupy a large part of the shelves in bookstores and many people turn to them on a daily basis. These books usually deal with specific topics and expose different methods that could favor well-being or the achievement of certain objectives. If you have ever been tempted to buy one, but you don’t know if they really serve the purpose of helping, in this post we tell you some things you should know. Take note! First of all, it is important to remember that each person is a world. And this statement, which we are more than used to hearing, is true, because we each have a way of being and feeling, circumstances, life experiences, goals and future prospects; experiences, sensations, fears, environment, etc.

Self-help books, yes or no?

Something that we recommend with complete certainty is that, if your concern has been an obstacle to your emotional stability and well-being for some time, do not hesitate to resort to a psychology professional. This is the first step towards your peace of mind, self-discovery and healing. A psychological therapy, when something is not right inside us, is the basis of any improvement process. However, Does that mean self-help books don’t work? Self-help books are a very useful tool for certain situations and, of course, they can always give us learning and some light in a period of confusion or uncertainty. This does not mean that we should adopt the content of each publication as absolute truth, nor that we should expect that one reading will solve all our problems; Depending on their depth and dimensions, it will be all we need or we will need something else. Therefore, if you have finally bought that book and, although it has cast some calm on you, it has not solved your discomfort, do not feel bad; don’t think you won’t get better. He only understands that, perhaps, you need another method, a different way of dealing with it, or simply go to psychological therapy. Of course there are those who have had their lives changed by a self-help book, there are wonderful publications! However, in many cases these will perform a complementary function to other techniques and will not be the entire solution. Again we return to the affirmation known by all: each person is a world. The important thing is to perceive these books for what they are, generally useful information on particular topics that can guide us in the direction we long for, but that can also may not be what we need at one point. And nothing happens!

General conclusions about self-help books

These are, in short, some of the considerations we want to convey: Self-help books can be very useful in certain cases.

These can bring a lot of light, learning or knowledge. You don’t have to be bad to turn to a self-help bookSimply having an interest in certain topics. Sometimes they will be all we need to achieve our goal of improvement and clarity on a given issue. However, they are not magic solutions to the internal conflicts that happen in us. Self-help books will in many cases be complementary tools to other methods. a self help book does not replacenor is it comparable to a personalized psychological therapy. When we need to go to a psychologist, we must do it without hesitation, because it will surely mean a before and after. With all this, our Vikika Team psychologist, Dunia (@dunia.vikikateam), recommends us 4 books that can be very useful: Atomic habits – James Clear Dare not to like – Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga Man in search of meaning – Víktor Frankl Conscious eating – Yolanda Fleta and Jaime Giménez