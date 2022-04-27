SEGA Begins Removing Classic Sonic Video Games From All Digital Platforms

SEGA has announced that the company will withdraw, on May 20, 2022, the digital versions of the independent titles that will appear on his next compilation, ‘sonic origins‘. This includes: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2‘, ‘Sonic 3 & Knuckles‘ Y ‘sonic cd‘. There are a couple of exceptions to note: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2’ will still be available via SEGA AGES on Nintendo Switch and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ will still be playable via Sega Genesis on Nintendo Switch Online +. However, the first five titles of the franchise can no longer be found in any store. Despite the announcement that points until May 20, the digital bazaars of Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and Steam no longer have the cataloged titles. The publisher’s decision is revealed a few days after the announcement of ‘sonic origins‘, a collection that will bring together, precisely, the video games that will be removed from stores. Among the novelties that the company is preparing are renewed introductions and animated endings for each of the titles, which will also receive new game modes. However, the developer has also made the controversial decision to block many of the collection’s new features such as DLC and special versions.

‘Sonic Origins’ – Trailer

According to an official list of content, options such as Mirror Mode, Hard Missions, character animations in the main menu and extra tracks.a will not be available to those who purchase the basic version of the game. In reality, neither version of ‘Sonic Origins’ will bring the full gaming experience. Removing all games from stores is a business strategy that makes a lot of sense. These titles were being sold at discounted prices on various digital distribution platforms. and only the basic edition of ‘Sonic Origins’, is already much more expensive than all the games purchased separately. Remember that the collection hits stores on June 23, with versions confirmed for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC; the latter will be available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam. What do you think of SEGA’s move by withdrawing the games from the market.