Sedentarism at work: how to combat it?

There is a reality and it is that, in most cases, work covers a large part of our lives. What we do at this time can influence us both physically and mentally. Therefore, trying to achieve satisfaction throughout the day, as far as possible, should be a priority. While there are jobs that involve great physical effort, others require spending many hours sitting in front of the computer and this can end up taking its toll. Today we talk about sedentary lifestyle at work how to combat it?Training daily, along with other habits such as proper nutrition or rest, is essential to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. But in addition to training time, it is necessary to be active, an aspect that is sometimes complicated when we have to spend the whole day sitting in a chair. In this way, it is very likely that the training time will not be enough to compensate for said sedentary lifestyle at work.For this reason, in addition to trying to activate ourselves in the time that we are not working, it is important that we try to put into practice certain actions that allow us to carry out small activations during business hours. And it is not something that will bring improvements only in your body, but also in your mind.

Occupational sedentary lifestyle: possible consequences

It is important that you understand that our body is designed to move, it needs activity for the body to function properly. In this sense, we are not exaggerating if we say that sedentary lifestyle is a real enemy for health. Overweight, obesity, increased cholesterol, diabetes…; anxiety, low mood, stress, depression… are some of the consequences of a sedentary life. It should be noted that many of them could be reversed by increasing daily physical activity. Isn’t that incredible? We have great power in our hands and that is to make the decision to be active. It is not surprising that spending an average of eight hours a day, five days a week, sitting in front of the computer with hardly any interruptions can be very harmful. If you feel identified with this routine, you have probably experienced on some occasion: Tired or swollen legs due to a Bad circulation.Weight gain. Muscle pain, contractures, accumulated tension… Fatigue, tiredness, headache. Bad mood, irritability, decay. Beyond these sensations, cardiovascular problems, diseases such as diabetes, obesity, etc., are other consequences due to lack of activity. Ultimately, one poor quality of life and a high risk of developing certain diseases that could be prevented with an active lifestyle.

Tips to combat sedentary lifestyle at work

The good news is that you can improve your routine and combat sedentary lifestyle at work from this very moment. Improving your health is a priority and you can start today if you put your mind to it. How? Follow these tips!Have a good body posture while you are working. Lengthen your back, grow as if your head is being pulled up, and slightly rotate your shoulders back and down. Although at first you sit in a forced posture, you will soon get used to it and your back discomfort will improve enormously.Get up once every hour. Do not sit for more than an hour, set an alarm or calculate that every hour on the dot you have to get up. Mobilize your body, stretch your legs, take a walk, clear your mind.Stretches, fundamental! In your breaks or in one of the breaks recommended in the previous point, stretch your body. Legs, arms, neck, back, etc. Do not cut yourself! It is your health that needs it.Take the stairs instead of the elevator. The first day, if there are several floors, you will probably get tired, but soon you will get used to this ascent and you will notice how you do it with practically no effort. That day feel proud, because you will be noticing in yourself the evidence of an active attitude towards a sedentary lifestyle at work.Count on your daily training routinebeyond the working day.Bet on walking and walking. Add steps on your counter and stay active, let the night come, go to bed and feel the pleasure of the quality rest that is to come.