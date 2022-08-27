Director: Stephen Low Duration: 42 minutes Rating: suitable for all audiences Languages: Spanish, Valencian, English and French The Large Hadron Collider of the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), with a circumference of 27 kilometers and located about 100 meters deep, it is the largest and most complex scientific instrument that humans have built with which the smallest particles of nature are studied. Thanks to the IMAX movie “Secrets of the Universe” you will be able to take a look into the past and enter the beginning of the universe. Learn about the origin of matter and discoveries in particle physics, explore the most exciting machines ever conceived by man, and how LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) first detected a signal due to gravitational waves, witness how these new experiments allow us to delve into our origins and reveal the mysteries of energy or dark matter. Discover how each small scientific advance throughout history, from Galileo Galilei, Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, Charles Darwin or Niels Bohr, through Marie Curie, Louis Pasteur, Dmitri Mendeléyev, Rosalind Franklin, Albert Einstein or Edwin Hubble, has brought you so far today.