São João at home: find out which parties will be broadcast live

Whether due to problems with transport, accommodation, work reasons or precaution in relation to the new wave of covid-19, for many people it will not be possible to travel to the countryside in order to enjoy São João. Thinking about this audience, city halls of several cities are programming the transmission of concerts and June festivities live, through social networks. Those who love the most traditional festival in the Northeast will be able to feel closer to the arraiá through their cell phone, computer or television screen. Dentist Viviane Maia, 48, loves everything in São João: from food to music. This year, however, the plan to travel to the interior did not work out. “Everything is very expensive, gas, accommodation. We wanted to go to Mucugê, but we don’t have [vagas] in hotel, inn. We ended up giving up,” she says.

Despite the stay at home, Viviane says she does not intend to attend the parties online, as she has spent the entire pandemic doing so. If she were to look for a transmission, it would be through the festivities in Amargosa or Senhor do Bonfim, where she has affective memories of the party as a teenager. To her temptation, Amargosa will cover the June festivities through Facebook and Youtube (Amargosa City Hall). With the theme “Back to Forró”, due to the time without celebration due to the pandemic, the city will bring attractions such as João Gomes, Elba Ramalho, Flávio José, Calcinha Preta, Raí Saia Rodada, Vitor Fernandes, Tierry and Michele Andrade, among June 23 and 26, from 10 am Student Mateus Cavalcante, 21, no longer had any intention of traveling. For him, celebrating São João is just being with his family. Together with his relatives, the young man from Feira de Santana plans to do some celebration at home with typical food, bonfire and music. “If we were going to see a show, let it be more of music and old groups”, he chooses. For Mateus, the perfect festivity would be Mata de São João, which will be broadcast live on Youtube (Mata de São João City Hall) and Instagram (@prefmatadesaojoao). The city characteristically has a ‘root’ São João, translated into musical attractions. Classics such as Dorgival Dantas, Limão com Mel, Santana O Cantador and Mestrinho , in addition to Xand Avião, Tarcísio do Acordeon and Jo ta Quest, will be present between June 23 and 26. For those who like something more modern, the virtual destination is São João de Cruz das Almas. The schedule of the shows will be broadcast on the Youtube channel (City Hall of Cruz das Almas), which hired Wesley Safadão, Maiara & Maraisa and Tarcísio do Acordeon to sing their greatest hits between June 22 and 26, in the surroundings of the old train station, on Avenida Getúlio Vargas.

Show during the launch of the official grid of São João in Cruz das Almas 2022 (Photo: Publicity) From the sertanejo to the arrocha, the main shows of São João de Irecê have been broadcast in real time for a few years on Facebook and Youtube (Prefeitura de Irecê PMI). This season, the expectation is the same, with Barões da Pisadinha, Marcos & Belutti, Tierry and Harmonia do Samba, who play between June 22 and 26 at the Joviniano Dourado Lopes stadium. Stadium will become “São João City” for the event in Irecê (Photo: Publicity) Outside Bahia, in the city of Campo Maior, in Piauí, the classic festivity is Santo Antônio. Musical performances by Zé Cantor, Forró Real, Sacode, Brasa do Forró, Lagosta Bronzeada, Álvaro Neto, Marcos Silva and Forró Bandido, Gil Mendes, among others, will be covered simultaneously on Instagram by the City Hall (@prefeituradecampomaior) and the Mayor (@joaozinhofelix ), between May 31 and June 13.In evaluation From June 22 to 26, the show promoted by the city of Santo Antônio de Jesus should be broadcast on the city hall’s social networks, such as the YouTube channel (Prefsaj). However, the possibility is still being evaluated. If there is confirmation, those who stayed at home will be able to watch Simone and Simaria, Jonas Esticado, Barões da Pisadinha and Kart Love.

Another municipality that is still evaluating the possibility of transmission is Ibicuí. If there is confirmation, only the main shows, such as Luan Santana and Michele Andrade, will be shared on YouTube (Ibicuí City Hall) on June 23 to 27, from 7 pm. On the other hand, the presentations of the June music groups, accordionists and regional forró bands in Mucugê can only be accompanied on the day after the event. Through Instagram (@prefeituramucuge), the city will be publishing photos and videos of the party. Senhor do Bonfim, from 22 to 26, and Vitória da Conquista, from 23 to 26, intend to broadcast, however, they have not confirmed by which means the shows will be shared.

Check out the main attractions broadcast by each city:

– Amargosa: João Gomes, Elba Ramalho, Flávio José, Calcinha Preta, Raí Saia Rodada, Vitor Fernandes, Tierry and Michele Andrade

– Mata de São João: Dorgival Dantas, Lemon with Honey, Santana O Cantador and Mestrinho, in addition to Xand Avião, Tarcísio do Acordeon and Jota Quest

– Cruz das Almas: Wesley Safadão, Maiara & Maraisa and Tarcísio do Acordeon

– Irecê: Barões da Pisadinha, Marcos & Belutti, Tierry and Harmonia do Samba

– Campo Maior: Zé Cantor, Forró Real, Sacode, Brasa do Forró

– Santo Antônio de Jesus: Simone and Simaria, Jonas Stretched, Barões da Pisadinha and Kart Love

– Mucugê: June squares, accordion players and regional forró bands

– Ibicui: Luan Santana and Michele Andrade

– Conquest victory: Rony Barbosa, Lucy Alves and Larissa Gomes

– Senhor do Bonfim: Tayrone, Wesley Safadão and Eduardo Costa *Guided by sub-editor Fernanda Varela. Due to the recent increase in cases of covid-19, the CORREIO again draws attention to the need for complete vaccination (according to each age group) against the new coronavirus. In addition, it suggests the use of appropriate masks, hand hygiene and care with agglomerations.