San Telmo: the City Police saved a young woman who wanted to jump from a seventh floor



In the last hours, the City Police rescued a young woman who was trying to throw herself into the void from the seventh floor of a building, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of San Telmo. Following a complaint, the troops moved this afternoon to the house. Upon reaching Juan de Garay at 600 they found a 22-year-old woman who was on the ledge of the building, on the verge of falling to the ground floor. The operation began on the terrace, to avoid a tragic situation.News in development