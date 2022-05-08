Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNewsSan Telmo: the City Police saved a young woman who wanted to...
News

San Telmo: the City Police saved a young woman who wanted to jump from a seventh floor

By Omi
0


In the last hours, the City Police rescued a young woman who was trying to throw herself into the void from the seventh floor of a building, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of San Telmo. Following a complaint, the troops moved this afternoon to the house. Upon reaching Juan de Garay at 600 they found a 22-year-old woman who was on the ledge of the building, on the verge of falling to the ground floor. The operation began on the terrace, to avoid a tragic situation.News in development

See also  Simpsons Season 33: Casino Is Paying You In Front Of The Film?
Previous articleAn iPhone 14 Pro Max mockup shows the size of the holes on the screen
Omi
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021