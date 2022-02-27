Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptops with 12 Gen Intel Core Processors and 13.3 and 15.6 Sizes"

Samsung has taken advantage of MWC 2022 to present its new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops, with two new models and one of them convertible, 13.3 and 15.6” to meet the needs of more users. After presenting the new Galaxy S22 and S22+ smartphones, in addition to the new Galaxy Tab tablets, during the well-known Unpacked event, the manufacturer is now taking the opportunity to launch the new Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360. Both models integrate a processor 12th Gen Intel Core and belong to the Intel Evo program, so they manage to meet certain and demanding characteristics. We will have Core i5 and Core i7 processors for the occasion, while the graphic options will vary as the Book2 Pro comes with Intel ARC while the Book2 Pro 360 comes with Iris Xe.



The screen of these models differs in size and quality, being able to opt for 13.3 and 15.6” sizes on both models, but only the Book2 Pro 360 incorporates a Super AMOLED, since the other one stays in AMOLED to dry. As you can already guess, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 can be placed in different orientations and configurations, both as a tablet and as a laptop.



On the other hand, the Galaxy Book2 Pro, in the 13.3” configuration, turns out to be the slimmest in its class, with only 11.2 mm thick and weighing 868 grams. Both models integrate a front camera to retransmit at 1080p, with 87º of field. The camera will be able to follow the faces and adjust the image at any time for it.



The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro incorporate a 65 W USB-C charger that allows them to have 8 hours of battery life with just 30 minutes of charging, reaching a maximum autonomy of 21 hours in video playback. All models integrate fingerprint reader and WiFi 6E. Both will be available in April with the following example configurations: Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (13.3”, Core i5, 8/256 GB, WiFi): $1249.99 Galaxy Book2 Pro (13.3”, Core i7, 8/256 GB, WiFi): $1049.99

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 and Book2 360 also arrive, losing some features compared to the Pro versions

Additionally, Samsung has also presented the base models, that is, the Galaxy Book2 and Book2 360. These laptops share 12 Gen Intel Core processors but also add Core i3 models to the configuration.



For its part, the Book2 is the lowest of the range and the screen is not even AMOLED, the charger is 45 W, the front camera drops to 720p and we will only find a 15.6 “option.

The convertible model, the Book2 360maintains features such as the 65 W charger, Super AMOLED screen and WiFi 6E, but also loses the ability to choose the screen and there will only be a 13.3 “model, in addition to having a 720p front camera as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business is the business option of these models

Finally, the latest model comes to occupy a more specific niche since it is a business model. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business arrives quite changed compared to the previous ones, incorporating processors 12 Gen Intel Core i7/i5 vPROas well as a dedicated graph NVIDIA MX570A. Its 14″ FHD screen receives an anti-glare treatment and integrates an infrared security camera. Receive the military resistance grade MIL-STD-810H and it also has a Thunderbolt 4 port.



Example prices for these latest models are: Samsung Galaxy Book2 (15.6″, Core i5, 8/256 GB, WiFi): $749.99 Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 (13.3″, Core i5, 8/256 GB, WiFi): $899.99 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business (14″, Core i5 vPRO, 8/256 GB, WiFi): $1999.99 This table briefly summarizes the different configurations and possibilities of the models presented. Display CPU GPU Connectivity Book2 Pro 13.3/15.4″

AMOLED Core i5/i7 12 Gen Intel ARC WiFi 6E Book2 Pro 360 13.3/15.4″

S-AMOLED Core i5/i7 12 Gen Intel Iris Xe WiFi6E/5G Book2 15.6″ Core i3/i5/i7 12 Gen Intel ARC WiFi 5 Book2 360 13.3″

S-AMOLED Core i3/i5/i7 12 Gen Intel Iris Xe WiFi 6E Book2 Business 14″ Anti Glare Core i3/i5 vPRO/i7 vPRO 12 Gen NVIDIA MX570 A WiFi 6E/LTE