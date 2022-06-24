Friday, June 24, 2022

Samsung Receives $9.6 Million Penalty for Misleading Water-Resistant Ads

As we can read in a press release from the consumer commission in Australia, Samsung has been ordered to pay a fine of 14 million Australian dollars, about 9.6 million dollars, in concept of having launched advertisements with misleading information about the water resistance of its terminals. This affects the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8something that counts for a total of 3.1 million handsets sold in Australia based on these advertisements that encouraged users to use their terminals in the water, because it is exactly what was shown in them and was invited to do.
Geeknetic Samsung Receives $9.6 Million Penalty for Misleading Water-Resistant Ads

However, the warranty did not cover damage due to contact with liquids, and even more serious, the terminals were not able to survive the use shown in the advertisements, corroding the charging port completely. or even causing the terminal to stop working completely.
In principle, this fine will be paid in full to the ACCC, but users who have suffered problems of this type have been invited to contact Samsung Australia, so it is possible that there is some kind of compensation for these users.

