Samsung has been sued for using a patented battery measurement technology





Samsung may be involved in problems, and it seems that the company would have been using a technology developed by a Dutch research institute in its smartphones to measure the remaining battery in your terminals at any point of the day. This technology could also be in other brands of smartphones, therefore, demand could expand significantly.

As we can read in Android Central, this feature allows brands provide an accurate estimate of the remaining charge in the battery through on-the-fly prediction sophisticated enough to be patented, something that has led to allowing this demand to exist in the beginning.



According to the patent company that has filed the lawsuit, “prediction is based on algorithms that analyze user behavior” also add that “deducing remaining battery life by analyzing user behavior is more accurate than, for example, the manufacturer performing many time-consuming tests during product development“. It is worth noting that Samsung is not the only company that uses this type of technology, as Xiaomi and Google also do it in their Pixels., so the extent of the issue remains to be seen. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.