Sunday, February 20, 2022
Salvador suspends vaccination against influenza and covid-19 this Sunday

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Salvador announced, this Saturday afternoon (19), that there will be no vaccination against influenza and covid-19 this Sunday (20). Applications will return on Monday (21). According to the folder, the strategy, as well as the places and times of immunization will be informed on Sunday.

