The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Salvador announced, this Saturday afternoon (19), that there will be no vaccination against influenza and covid-19 this Sunday (20). Applications will return on Monday (21). According to the folder, the strategy, as well as the places and times of immunization will be informed on Sunday.
Salvador suspends vaccination against influenza and covid-19 this Sunday
