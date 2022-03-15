Salvador continues with the ‘General Released’ strategy of the vaccine against covid this Wednesday (16)

Vaccination against covid-19 continues this Wednesday (16) with the “General Released” strategy for the application of the 1st dose in people aged 12 years or older, in addition to the 2nd and 3rd dose for individuals aged 18 years or older, regardless of being a resident of the municipality, that is, even not living in Salvador or not having taken the doses here, the citizen will be covered. The only requirement is to have the SUS card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia. The interested party must present MANDATORY originals and copies of the vaccination card, national digital vaccination card (updated CONECTSUS), photo identification document and proof of residence in the municipality of the State of Bahia. The other groups are not included in the ‘Liberou Geral’ strategy, this public must reside in Salvador and have their name on the list on the Municipal Health Department’s website. Also this Wednesday (16) follows the vaccination for children from 5 to 11 years with name on the list of the SMS website in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia. Check the schedule and necessary documents – 08:00 to 16:00:

1st DOSE – Children aged 5 years OR children aged 5 to 11 years immunosuppressed – PFIZER – Named on the website

Fixed Points: UBS Barbalho, USF Cambonas, CSU Pernambués, USF San Martin III, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Mussurunga I, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF Pituaçu, USF Itacaranha, Clube de Periperi.

DOCUMENTS

CHILD ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and at the time of vaccination, present originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the child’s identification document, and originals of the vaccination booklet and card SUS in Salvador da Criança.

CHILD UNACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: You must have your name on the website and at the time of vaccination you must be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the child’s identification document, in addition to the originals of the child’s vaccination book and SUS card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing at the link: http://www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/formulario-vacinacao-criancasV6.pdf.

NOTE: Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

1ST DOSE CHILDREN FROM 06 TO 11 YEARS – CORONAVAC – WITH NAME IN THE LIST

Note: Immunosuppressed children are not included

Fixed Points: UBS Barbalho, USF Cambonas, CSU Pernambués, USF San Martin III, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Mussurunga I, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF Pituaçu, USF Itacaranha, Clube de Periperi.

1st DOSE 12 OR MORE – PFIZER- General Released

Including pregnant/puerperal women in this age group

Drive Thru: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, USF São Marcos, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede , Ferreira Costa Home Center (Avenida Paralela), UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF Curralinho, USF Vista Alegre, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Santa Luzia, Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center

DOCUMENTS

ADOLESCENT ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and at the time of vaccination, present originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the child’s identification document, and originals of the vaccination booklet and card SUS in Salvador da Criança.

ADOLESCENT UNATTENDED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: You must have your name on the website and at the time of vaccination you must be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the child’s identification document, in addition to the originals of the child’s vaccination book and SUS card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing at the link: http://www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/formulario-vacinacao-criancasV6.pdf.

ADULT: must present the Salvador SUS card and an official photo identification document at the time of vaccination.

NOTE: Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

1ST PREGNANT AND PUERPERA – With name on the website – PFIZER

Fixed Points: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF San Martim I, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Joanes Leste, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Curralinho, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF São Gonçalo

Documents: Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births.

2nd DOSE – Children and adolescents from 06 to 17 years old – who took the first dose until 02/16/2022 – Named on the website – CORONAVAC

Fixed Points: UBS Barbalho, USF Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, USF Gal Costa, USF Antonio Lazzarotto, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF San Martim III, USF Santa Luzia, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, UBS Eunísio Teixeira.

2nd DOSE – Children 05 to 11 years old – who took the first dose until 01/19/2022 – Named on the website – Pediatric Pfizer

Fixed Points: UBS Barbalho, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, USF Gal Costa, USF Frei Benjamin, USF Pituaçu, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Mussurunga, USF San Martim III, USF Santa Luzia, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Arraial do Retiro.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – due until 03/16/2022 – General Released

Drive Thru: 5th Health Center and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed Points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, USF Gal Costa, 5th Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeira, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martim I , USF Santa Luzia, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II

2nd DOSE JANSSEN – for those who took the first dose/single dose of Janssen until 01/13/2022 – General Released

Drive Thru: 5th Health Center and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed Points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, USF Gal Costa, 5th Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeira, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martim I , USF Santa Luzia, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II

2nd OXFORD DOSE – due until 04/11/2022 – General Released

Drive Thru: 5th Health Center and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed Points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, USF Gal Costa, 5th Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeira, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martim I , USF Santa Luzia, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II

2nd DOSE PFIZER – due until 04/11/2022 – General Released

Drive Thru: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, USF São Marcos, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede , Ferreira Costa Home Center (Avenida Paralela), UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF Curralinho, USF Vista Alegre, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Santa Luzia, Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center

2nd DOSE FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN – due until 04/11/2022 – Named on the website

Fixed Points: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF San Martim I, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Joanes Leste, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Curralinho, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF São Gonçalo

3rd DOSE 18 YEARS OR OLDER – who took the second dose until 11/15/2021 – General Released

Drive Thru: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, USF São Marcos, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Deputy Luiz Braga, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede , Ferreira Costa Home Center (Avenida Paralela), UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF Curralinho, USF Vista Alegre, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Santa Luzia, Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center

3rd DOSE IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 years old or older who took the second dose until 01/18/2022 – PFIZER – with name on the Website

Fixed Points: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF San Martim I, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Joanes Leste, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Curralinho, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF São Gonçalo

3rd DOSE PREGNANT AND PUERPERA – who took the 2nd dose until 10/12/2021 – Named on the website

Fixed Points: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel, USF Deputado Luiz Braga, USF Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF San Martim I, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Joanes Leste, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Curralinho, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF São Gonçalo

4th dose for immunocompromised persons 18 years and older with name on website

Requirement: the person concerned must be 18 years of age or older, having already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the third dose by 11/16/2021. In addition, you must have your name on the SMS website, at the link:

Vaccine location – Fixed points:

USF Federation

RESEARCH AND STUDY VOLUNTEERS: To receive the 3rd dose, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above in addition to a statement from the Research Institute indicating that they are cleared for the 3rd dose without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research.