Salavat and Ak Bars should put on a decent show. Forecast for the first green derby of the season

When will the match “Salavat” – “Ak Bars” start, and where to watch the meeting

The KHL regular season match “Salavat” – “Ak Bars” will be held on September 27 and will start at 17:00 Moscow time. You can watch the game live on the Match TV channel.

Bookmakers’ odds for the Salavat-Ak Bars match

BETCITY analysts prefer Ak Bars. It is proposed to bet on the success of the club from Kazan in regular time with a coefficient 2.00, which is 48% probability. Salavat's victory is estimated for 3.50 (27% probability), and a draw is quoted for 3.80 (25% probability).Experts are confident that two teams will score less than 6 goals. Total goals set at 5.5 with quotes 1.50 for less and 2.60 for more.

Before the match

Before the first green derby of the season, the Ufa team won three wins in a row, beating Amur twice in Khabarovsk, and then at home they were stronger than Dynamo Minsk in the shootout. With this series, Salavat corrected for three losses that ruined the Ufa team’s impression of a good start to the season: Salavat lost to Spartak and lost twice on the road to Admiral. in the middle zone. We try to control the puck and play the right hockey. Confidence comes from doing the right thing. We begin to take the initiative, to keep the rhythm of the match under our control. Now we are acting more rationally and qualitatively, smarter,” he said. Alexander Kadeikin after the victory over the Minskers. Viktoria Trufanova, photo.khl.ru Ak Bars, in turn, approaches the match in Ufa on a minor note – the reason for this is the home defeat from Spartak with a score of 0:2. Before that, Kazan had three victories in a row, but the performance was frankly lame, and the fan has not yet seen a bright game from Oleg Znarka’s wards. One of the main disappointments was Vadim Shipachev, who scored only 2 points in 8 matches. “We are trying. We expect more from him: we and you, ”said Znarok after the defeat from Spartak, but rejected the idea of ​​putting Vadim on the reserve. Sergey Babunov, photo.khl.ru

Forecast for the match “Salavat” – “Ak Bars”

Matches "Salavat Yulaev" and "Ak Bars" have recently turned out to be quite effective – 5:3, 2:4, 2:3. Given the unpredictable derby factor and possible unexpected lineup changes, this trend should continue.Our prediction for the match "Salavat Yulaev" – "Ak Bars": total goals over 5.5; coefficient – 2.60.