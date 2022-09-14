Salad Code facial serum: your routine to the next level

There is nothing better than that little bit in the morning and/or night dedicated to taking care of our skin. Each routine must be personalized and based on the products and techniques that each one needs individually. However, there are certain recommendations that we can apply in a general way and one of them is to opt for an effective cosmetic brand that really takes care of us and is not aggressive or harmful to the skin and health. Today we talk about Salad Code Face Serum, Still you have not tried? We do and we love it! The facial routine is part of a whole self-care ritual that, in addition to pampering us, relaxes us and allows us to connect with ourselves. For a moment, attention is directed to the face, its state, needs, light… Therefore, it is important to understand that it is not a trivial or dispensable action, but rather a habit that we must maintain over time. A cared for skin is evidence of health and that not only makes us feel safe, but also gives us peace of mind and confidence in any field. Skin is our letter of introduction, the first thing we show about ourselves to the world and feeling good about it is still important internally beyond the superficial appearance. Today we want to talk to you about Salad Code Face Seruma product with over 99% natural ingredients and a citrus aroma that will make you fall in love from the first moment.

Salad Code Concentrated Face Serum

The Salad Code Facial Serum has two of the most recognized active ingredients in cosmetics: vitamin C and the hyaluronic acid. It is a combination that moisturizes from the inside, providing firmness, elasticity and luminosity, and evening out the tone of the face. Its texture is very light and is instantly absorbed, leaving a smooth and luminous skin.To apply it, you just have to perform one or two pumps in the palm of the hand and distribute it on the skin of the face, neck and décolletage. In order to improve the absorption of the product, give a light massage and then finish with a few touches. Use it in the morning and/or night and even on your hands, before moisturizing cream, if they are very chapped or dry. It’s miraculous!

Sustainability with Salad Code

Another reason why we love Salad Code is its sustainable philosophy. And the products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free; the containers are sustainable and locally produced, so they not only take care of the skin, but also the planet. On the other hand, the ingredients are natural and suitable even for the most sensitive skin, with light textures and citrus aromas revitalizing. If you have decided to try the Salad Code Face Serum, tell us what you think! Remember that you can use the VIKIKA discount code on your purchases.