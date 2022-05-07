Sainz and Alonso will start 2nd and 11th at the Miami GP

Leclerc took the most privileged place in the grill in the last breath and signed the third ‘pole’ of the course. His time of 1:28.796 allowed him to overtake Max Verstappen, who paid dearly for a mistake on the last lap. The Monegasque certified his good form and sent a message to the rest of his teammates.

Second place on the grid went to Carlos Sainz, who was ahead of Charles Leclerc in the last attempt although he was left with the desire right at the end. The man from Madrid had to settle for second place after a stratospheric finish from his teammate.

Ferrari double on the Miami grid: Leclerc will start first and Sainz second

An more than positive result for Sainz, who this Friday crashed into the wall and was barely able to roll in the second free practice. Despite the difficulty, the Spaniard demonstrated the authority of the ‘Bólidos Rojos’, the fastest in the tight corners despite the scare on Friday. Both were able to overcome a Verstappen who was coming strong to the American event but he could not find a way to hurt his rivals when he needed it most. The Dutch, current World Champion, He stayed with the third place after having the ‘pole’ for almost the entire session. This is the twelfth pole position in Leclerc’s career, absolute leader on a Saturday that he will not easily forget. The fourth position, after the domain of Ferrari and the presence of the champion Verstappen, went to the Mexican Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who had been the fastest in the third free practice.

This is the F1 starting grid for the Miami GP

Besides, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) -who this Friday also had to leave due to a breakdown- recovered perfectly to take fifth place ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who did not achieve the pace he so longed for in practice. For his part, Fernando Alonso punctured the balloon after getting excited on Friday with the fifth position. The Asturian was close to the best in the first rounds but this Saturday he was left out of Q3. The one from Alpine will start this Sunday from eleventh position.