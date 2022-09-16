Safadão, Maiara & Maraísa and more: what to do on the weekend in DF

The weekend in the Federal District is full of free programs for those who want to explore the city. In the list of options, festivals in parks, exhibitions and plays appear to entertain the whole family starting this Friday (16/9). Countryside lovers also have a number of options. Check out the selection of Metrópoles below: MUSICCairo VitorThe Teatro dos Ventos (Rua 19 Norte, Edifício Duo Mall – Águas Claras) welcomes singer Cairo Vitor on Saturday (17/9). From 8 pm and with free admission, the artist presents songs from the Porto Musical show, with voice and guitar.ExpoabraThe weekend is very sertanejo at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park. Friday (16/9) the stage is under the command of Wesley Safadão, Diego & Vitor Hugo and Zé Felipe, while Saturday (17/9) will have Maiara & Maraisa, Hugo & Guilherme and a little rap from Brasilia with Hungary. The space opens at 7pm for the shows, which are not recommended for children under 16, and tickets start at R$90.foto-Maiara-MaraisaMaiara and Maraisa in BarretosReproduction / G1 Show – Wesley Safadão – On the Beach – MatShow Wesley Safadão Matheus Veloso/MetrópolesPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 1 Zé FelipeZé FelipeReproduction/ Instagram Diego and Victor Hugo record a DVD at Espaço das Américas in São PauloDiego and Victor Hugo record a DVD at Espaço das Américas in São PauloPhoto: Fábio NunesPublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 HUGOEGUILHERME Hungary-Hip-Hop30Histórias – The Show of the CenturyThis Saturday (17/9), the duos Chitãozinho & Xororó, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Bruno & Marrone and Edson & Hudson take the stage at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha with singer Eduardo Costa. Starting at 5pm, the event has tickets from R$110 and has open bar and open food areas. Shows not recommended for under 18s. Lorena ChavesThe singer takes the show Petricor and Others That We Can’t Play Live to the stages of Teatro Unip (913 South), this Friday (16/9), from 8pm. With tickets from R$ 60 (half-price), the presentation is free for all audiences. Orquestra Nacional do Teatro Claudio SantoroThis Saturday (17/9), OSNTCS presents Symphonic Rock, with a sequence of classics of the style. Conductor Cláudio Cohen is in charge of the presentation, which also includes guitarists Haroldinho Mattos, Marcelo Barbosa and Dillo Araújo and drummer Ticho Lavenere. The show has free access from 18:00 at the TV Tower. Maestro Claudio Cohen and the National Theater Symphony OrchestraTEATRO4 ElementosSábado (17/9), at 6pm, the artist Victor Palazzo presents a performance that combines poetry and dance at Teatro dos Ventos (Rua 19 Norte, Edifício Duo Mall – Águas Claras). The show has a free indicative rating and free admission. A RAINHA – Extraordinary experiences for early childhoodThe show has sessions at 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Saturday (17/9) and Sunday (18/9) at the Teatro do Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil Brasília (SCES, section 2, lot 22). The indicative classification is free and tickets start from R$ 15 (half-price). The event is aimed at children up to 6 years old, with a mix of dance, theater and music. Smile Festival in the GardenWhoever wants to have some laughs this Saturday (17/9) can bet on the free program at the Espaço Sustentável do Conjunto Nacional (North Food Court, 2nd floor). The place will be the stage for the play Segura Mamãe, by Cia Artes do Trevo, which tells the story of Palhaço Trevolino. Admission is free, with free ratings.EXHIBITION What from childhood was left along the wayPaintings, photographs and sculptures make up the exhibition by visual artist Loreni Schenkel. The works are available for viewing at the Rubem Valentim gallery, at Espaço Cultural Renato Russo (508 Sul), until October 30, always from Tuesday to Friday, from 10 am to 8 pm. Admission is free and ratings are free. Art of Transformation The photographer Mila Petrillo presents records of children and teenagers in visual arts, dance, theater and music workshops at the Art of Transformation exhibition. The photos are available for viewing at Galeria Marcantonio Vilaça – Centro Cultural TCU (South Sports Clubs Sector, section 3) with free admission and free access for all audiences. Visits can be made until October 15, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Beyond Van GoghIn the weekend schedule, it is also possible to include a visit to the immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibition in the parking lot of Park Shopping. The exhibition is available until October 30: Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 to 22:00 (sessions every 20 minutes, with the last entry at 21:20), and Sunday, from 10:00 to 20:00. The indicative classification of the event is free, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at R$35 (half-price). 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetropolisPaintings and Life of Van GoghDeiviane Linhares/Metropolis 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesPicturesDeiviane Linhares/MetrópolesPartner advertising Metrópoles 1 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesDeiviane Linhares/Metrópoles 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesThe author’s life and phrases occupy the entire spaceDeiviane Linhares/MetrópolesPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 2 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesThere are 350 artworks by the Dutch artist Deiviane Linhares/Metrópoles 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesDeiviane Linhares/MetrópolesPartner advertising Metrópoles 3 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesSunflowers was one of the artist’s passionsDeiviane Linhares/Metrópoles 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesDeiviane Linhares/MetrópolesPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 4 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesLighting, color and musicDeiviane Linhares/Metrópoles 03/08/22-Van Gogh Exhibition at Parkshopping.Photos: Deiviane Linhares/MetrópolesArts e PinturasDeiviane Linhares/Metrópoles0OTHERS Hosting: Diversity and AccessibilityWith musical attractions and conversation circles, the event occupies UNA Parque (Parking 10 of the City Park), between 10 am and 5 pm, this Saturday (17/9). The free and open program for all audiences is focused on diversity and inclusion. The setlist features DJ Anderson Coelho and drags Adora Black and Henriel Menezes.BEBA!Saturday (9/17) and Sunday (9/18) has BEBA!, in the outdoor parking lot of Boulevard Shopping (STN, set J). The event runs from 11 am to 10 pm with rock and blues attractions and cover shows by Led Zeppelin, Raibow and the Ramones. In addition to music, the program also features local breweries and dining options. Admission is free and the festival is open to all audiences. Domingo no ParqueThe parking lot 10 of Parque da Cidade will be busy with rock classics this Sunday (18/9). From 11 am to 11 pm, the free-entry event will host the Classic Ballads, BSB Beat and Monster Jam bands. The space also has gastronomic options and breweries. Free indicative rating. Sunday in the Park: Revitalization Now! Who likes to enjoy Sunday (18/9) in the midst of nature can embark on the Sunday in the Park program. In this edition, the event begins with a walk through Parque do Bosque (São Sebastião) and also features musical performances and an exhibition of Cerrado arts. Admission is free and the indicative classification is free.Praça Cultural The weekend is also full of events at Brasília Airport. Saturday (17/9) and Sunday (18/9), from 9 am to 5 pm, Praça Pick Up offers live music, fair, children’s programming and local foods, such as Dog da Igrejinha and Dom Bosco pizza. The entrance for the event is free. Free indicative rating. Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.