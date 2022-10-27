Russian stars revive the best club in America! Kucherov put the 300th goal, Sergachev scored for the first time this season

Maxim ZamyatinTampa beat Anaheim not without difficulty. After losing to Los Angeles the day before, when Nikita Kucherov scored his first goal of the season, Tampa came to visit Anaheim. The Ducks had lost five matches in a row before the meeting with the Southerners, and it was unlikely that the game with the favorite of the East seemed to the Californians a good reason for scoring points. Even though the Lightning did not start the regular season very well. Nevertheless, the hosts started well. In the middle of the starting twenty minutes, the chief techie of “Dax” Trevor Zegras with the support of Dmitry Kulikov, he opened the scoring with a powerful throw, but soon answered it Mikhail Sergachev. The Russian defender made a very cunning roundhouse throw, and California goalkeeper John Gibson was confused by the competent actions of Alex Killorn on the spot. A minute later, Kucherov scored, who was brought to the throw from a convenient position by Victor Hedman. The one-touch shot turned out to be both effective and accurate, and due to this puck, Nikita reached the mark of 300 career goals, if you add goals in the regular season and playoffs. There were very few such snipers in the history of Tampa: Steven Stamkos (531), Vincent Lecavalier (407) and Martin St. Louis (398). ending. Five minutes before the end of normal time, the Lightning scored Brandon Hagel, and then Nicholas Paul hit an empty net. “Thank you to our goalkeeper Brian Elliott. When the game is on the brink, the goalkeeper’s important saves are priceless. Today, Elliott made them, ”said the head coach of Tampa John Cooper.