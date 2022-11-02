Russian King of New York! Shesterkin issued a “cracker” and twice “robbed” the American striker

Artem Gaev Igor wins non-stop. I understand. Right now, I still think that I am not on the list of the best goalkeepers in the history of the club. I know who played before me. I’m just trying to get to that level.” Bold and sometimes brash on the ice, New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin tries to be humble off the ice. Before the start of the 2022/23 season, he denied that he was already on the list of the best keepers in the history of the Blueshirts, although many club fans would not agree with him. But even before the start of the regular season, Igor clearly formulated his goals for the upcoming championship and for the near future: “What happened last season will remain last season. Right now, I need to show everyone that this season has not been a flash. I just want to play better and better. All I want now is to win the Stanley Cup with the Rangers. Well, if I have a chance to get another Vezina, but our goal is the Stanley Cup. And I don’t care what happens on the way to the trophy.” nhl.com Behind only three weeks of the season, but we can safely say that Shesterkin is doing everything possible from him to achieve these goals. In such a short period, he made it clear that he was simply irreplaceable for the Rangers. One simple fact – without Igor, the team does not win at all. Yes, yes, Slovak Yaroslav Galak lost all his matches and put all the responsibility for scoring points on his Russian colleague. Head coach Gerard Gallan reacted quickly to the polar achievements of his goalkeepers – at the end of last week, Igor played two matches in two days for the first time in the championship ( won both), and the coach noted that he was ready to repeat a similar experiment. In general, it is simply impossible to imagine the current New York without a Russian goalkeeper. Once again, this could be seen on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, Moscow time. Gallan did not give Shesterkin a rest even after the back-to-back games, and the goalkeeper thanked the coach with another outstanding performance. In the game with Philadelphia, Igor repelled 19 out of 19 shots, completed his 9th “cracker” in the NHL and brought victory to the Rangers. Shesterkin should recognize the American striker Kevin Hayes. At first, Igor tightly caught the puck, being with the attacker face to face. And then he managed to leave the trap on the line when Hayes was already delivering a hockey projectile into the empty net. Kevin could only swear – either at Shesterkin, or at himself, or at the hockey gods. Chris Kreider scored the winning goal for the Rangers in overtime, but without Shesterkin, the Broadway team would not have had any overtime. It seems that the king of New York still gathered for the second Vezina, no matter how important team successes were for him.