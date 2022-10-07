Russian goalkeeper has drug problems in Canada? Berdin returns to Russia without playing in the NHL

Daria TuboltsevaThe hockey player’s agent said that he wants to return home. Mikhail Berdin has never been considered a great talent. He didn’t play in the World Youth Championship, he wasn’t drafted highly, he didn’t make it to the NHL, he didn’t win in the KHL, he wasn’t known for his ability to work. However, he appeared regularly on the pages of the media. His rock and roll exits from the gate, crazy stick play, crazy saves and ridiculous blunders attracted attention. Berdin reposted a photo of the politician and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, drove expensive racing cars around Russian cities, had a big break on a yacht in Miami with girls of dubious behavior, not embarrassed to post everything on social networks. With Michael was not bored. And it’s not at all surprising that he got into a strange story in North America. The goalkeeper spent the last four years in the Winnipeg system. In the AHL, his statistics were normal, in total he played 127 games in the league, but he was not given a chance in the main team. During the pandemic season, he went on loan to SKA, played 14 games in the KHL and returned to Canada, where the regular season just started. For this season, the 24-year-old goaltender had a one-way contract with Winnipeg for $750,000, with the condition that he could only be sent to the farm club through a waiver draft. Interestingly, back in the summer, when the contract was already in place, there was talk that the Russian would not mind staying at home. There were no options, and he went to the Jets training camp. Berdin was on the ice for the first five days of the camp, but was not included in any of the pre-season matches. “I understand that he has some personal problems,” Jets head coach Rick Bowness said. September 27 Berdin didn’t show up for practice. On October 6, the official website of the Canadian club reported that the player was leaving the team. Moreover, the wording was interesting: “Will not remain with the club in the 2022/23 season in connection with the recommendation of the NHL program to combat substance abuse and behavioral health.” The rights to the hockey player will remain with Winnipeg. But the club will not pay him a salary. Also, his cap hit will not count towards the payroll. As part of an agreement between the club, the NHL and the players’ union, Berdin is allowed to sign a one-year contract outside of North America. The player’s agent Dan Milstein said that Mikhail will continue his career in the KHL, and he has no problems with alcohol and drugs. “Misha Berdin does not have, and did not have, problems with alcohol and drugs. Psychologically, it became difficult for him to be alone away from Russia without close people, and this program is the only way to return a hockey player with a valid contract with the right to freeze and play in another league, ”Milstein said. There is a version that Berdin’s side decided to resort to a tricky move – through the NHL program to freeze the contract without going through a waiver draft. It’s hard to believe for several reasons. There are doubts that in Winnipeg they will simply believe the words and will not be convinced that the hockey player has problems. Why freeze the contract at all if the player wants to return to Russia. Submitting to an unconditional draft of refusals in order to terminate the contract is a standard procedure that does not take much time. And it’s too naive to plan to link your future with the Jets, intending to leave to play in the KHL. In general, there are many inconsistencies in this story. And the question is: why was it necessary to renew the contract with Winnipeg if you really want to go home? It is clear that the player and his representatives will now refute information about problems with alcohol or drugs. But Mikhail has such a reputation that one can easily believe in their existence. The rights to the player in Russia belong to SKA, but Roman Rotenberg does not need this goalkeeper. Apparently, Berdin will continue his career in Sochi, where his stepfather Andrei Zyuzin works. Information about the transfer of the goalkeeper to Kunlun was not confirmed. If Berdin still has mental problems, then I would like to wish him to solve them and return to big hockey. If the history of the NHL program is just a way to return to the KHL, then the player should consider whether he manages his career correctly. No one forced him to sign a contract with Winnipeg, and the agreement did not guarantee him a place at the base. To play in the best league in the world, you have to work hard 24/7, give 200% in every practice and grab every chance. It seems that by the age of 24, the hockey player did not understand this. Unfortunately, Mikhail is remembered in hockey society only because of strange stories that are not related to his achievements on ice. Maybe it's time to start playing hockey?