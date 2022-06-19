RPCS3 developer explains why AVX-512 is important for PS3 emulation





There has been talk on several occasions of the appearance of the AVX-512 instruction set on Intel processors, an instruction set that makes a lot of sense in server applications, but for most home users Not that it’s the most important thing when choosing hardware for your next gaming rig.

Nevertheless, RPCS3 developer has explained why AVX-512 is important for PlayStation 3 emulation, as well as the PlayStation 2, something from which we can derive that the emulation of PlayStation 4 and later should also benefit. In summary, AVX-512 supports increased register width, new instructions, and mask registers. From left to right: SSE2, SSE4.1, AVX2/FMA, and AVX-512 Ice Lake. In the case of RPCS3, most of the benefits appear thanks to the new instructions that this set adds, since it allows to speed up some aspects of the emulation, as well as map them to specific functions of the PlayStation 3 processor, something that can greatly impact performance. yese has been able to observe a performance improvement of up to 23% in God of War, and it has been possible to see how other emulators such as Citra and Yuzu could take advantage of these instructions, as the developer explains in his blog. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

