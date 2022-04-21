Rosa Clará, on bridal fashion: "We are in figures well above 2019"

The Catalan bridal fashion designer and businesswoman Rosa Clara He explained to Efe this Thursday that in this 2022 season they are already experiencing a “very strong” recovery after the pandemic, with figures “well above those of 2019”. Clará has explained that he lives with “great hope” the return of the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week face-to-face in your city, where this afternoon will be the highlight with the presentation of your latest collection of haute couture brides. The Catalan, who created her own empire more than 20 years ago after going through Pronovias, which is now one of her main competitors, explained to Efe that the brand feels the recovery after have reduced even 50% of sales in the worst of the covid.

All in all, Clará explained that, thanks to the diversification of collections and countries, the brand has not stopped producing or continuing to buy fabrics to prepare for this moment of the return of weddings in Spain. That “courage” of “not waiting to see what happens before continuing to work” is, according to her, the key to the brand compared to other firms when it comes to successfully facing this moment of recovery in the sector. In addition, she has pointed out that countries of large sales like the US did not suffer the stoppage links such as Spain, which has also allowed the firm to move forward. The Clará fashion show for spring-summer 2023 will put the finishing touch to a second day of fashion shows, where Nicole Milano, Sophie et voilà, or Cymbeline have shown their proposals, among others.