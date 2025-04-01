

The Soviet skater, a three -time Olympic champion (1972, 1976, 1980), now State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina appreciated the US Triumph at the World Figure Skating Championship without Russia. The 2025 figure skating world took place in Boston (USA) at the end of March. The Americans won the medal test, winning three gold. The first place for the United States was taken by Ilya Malinin (men), Alice Liu (women) and Madison Chok / Evan Bates (ice dancing). The Americans could not win gold only in paired skating, where the Japanese were celebrated by the Japanese Rick Miura / Ryuti Kihar. On the other hand, there were no strongest athletes. I think if our girls performed, it would be difficult for the Americans to count on medals in female single skating. Although you can plan anything in advance – you still need to skate the program. And we are usually in a hurry to distribute prizes and achievements to all, ”said Rodnina, whose words quoted“ All -Sports. ”Indeed, Rodnina said that she was watching the World Cup in figure skating without Russians:“ It causes more interest than our tournaments. ”