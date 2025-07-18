Rodnina about the publication of Valieva in support of the new law in Russia: “Not only Axeli alone”



Soviet skater, three-time Olympic champion (1972, 1976, 1980), now State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina spoke about the recent post of the 19-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva. On July 16, in the Valieva telegram channel, a post atypical for her, in which she spoke about the new rules on the Internet in Russia: “Several reasonable The restrictions that protect all of us from a real threat! ”In the comments to Valieva’s post, many were surprised, expressing the confidence that she was not actually written by this post. After some time, comments on this publication in the telegram channel of Camila were closed.– Kamila Valieva spoke about the new law. Do you think she herself performed or helped her?

– I didn’t read it, so I can’t give an assessment. Young people have always expressed, not only Axeli to jump.– That is, there is nothing surprising in Valieva's performance?

“It seems that this surprised you more than me,” Rodnina said in an interview with Sport24 correspondent Boris Korolev. On July 17, the State Duma adopted a correction for the introduction of extremist materials on the Internet and receiving access to them. In addition, an amendment was adopted on the fines of the VPN.Dornina’s advertisement, she has already supported the law on new rules on the Internet in Russia: “There will also be a lot of amendments.”