River – Vélez, live, for the Copa Libertadores

Who qualifies for the quarterfinals must cross before Workshops in the next instance. The Cordobans eliminated Colón after equaling 1 to 1 at Kempes, but win 2-0 in Santa Fe. If the one who passes is River, the key will be defined in the Monumental. If the one who passes is Vélez, the definition will be in Córdoba.The T won at the Elephant Cemetery and waits for River or Vélez in the quarterfinals JOSE ALMEIDA – AFP With the goal scored by Lucas Janson, As a penalty, Fortín won the first of the two matches in the Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie. Franco Armani was one of the figures of that meeting with great interventions saving the goal of the Millionaire in clear scoring chances that the local had. Marcelo Gallardo chose the following 11 footballers to dispute the revenge against Vélez: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Jonatan Maidana, Paulo Diaz, Elias Gomez; Enzo Perez; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Fernández and Nicolás De la Cruz; Julian Alvarez and Braian Romero. For his part, Alexander Medina, coach of the Liniers team, opted for the following headlines: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías De Los Santos, Diego Gómez and Francisco Ortega; Lucas Janson, Máximo Perrone, Nicolás Garayalde and Luca Orellano; Lucas Pratto and Walter Bou. Both River and Vélez they already have the clothes ready that they will use tonight in the duel that will leave one of the two teams in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The winner will meet the winner of Colón-Talleres. The match will have Fox sports broadcast, but it can also be seen online through cable operator and satellite TV platforms, such as Flow or DirecTVGo, and Star+. In all cases it is required to be a client. Plus, live coverage on THE NATION will include the narration and the images of the main actions of the match, minute by minute. We begin the coverage of the attractiveness return match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between River and Vélez to be played at the Monumental Stadium. In the first leg, Fortín won 1-0 with a goal scored by Lucas Janson, from a penalty, in the first stage. The game, scheduled for 9:30 p.m., will be televised on Fox Sports and Star +. In addition, it will have the arbitration of the Chilean Roberto Tobar. Vélez won the first leg 1-0 at José AmalfitaniFOTOBAIRES/Nicolas Aboaf