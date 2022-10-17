River, Rosario Central and the Monumental stadium, the “circular history” of Marcelo Gallardo’s management as coach

Curiosities of destiny. Marcelo Gallardo’s first match as River’s manager at the Monumental stadium was against Rosario Central. And the last one was also against the rogue team. Tonight, for the 26th and penultimate date of the Professional League, the coach lived your last challenge as a millionaire driver as a local and history invites us to remember its debut, on August 17, 2014. That day was the first of the “River de Gallardo” in the Monumental, but it was enough to see a valuable change, at least, from what the former number intended 10 from then on. The red-and-white team gave the public a comfortable and deserved victory.Marcelo Gallardo, in his first match as River’s coach at the Monumental, against Rosario Central, on August 17, 2014 ALEJANDRO PAGNI – AFP “It is true that the millionaire team did not find a weighty team in Central this time, but the The credentials that the locals showed were enough for a 2-0 that could have been even bigger (…) Teo Gutierrez in the first half, after a cross from Vangioni, and Leo Pisculichi, in the final minutes, were the authors of the goals. The goal of the former Argentinos man was after a double hitch in the area”, he published. THE NATION at that time. The formation that River used that day was the following: Julio Chiarini; Gabriel Mercado, Jonatan Maidana, Ramiro Funes Mori and Leonel Vangioni; Carlos Sánchez, Matías Kranevitter and Ariel Rojas; Leonardo Pisculichi; Teo Gutierrez and Rodrigo Mora. Marcelo Gallardo’s River’s first performance at the Monumental: against Central, in 2014, with a 2-0 victoryGabriel Rossi – LatinContent WOWho was Rosario Central’s manager? Miguel Ángel Russo, who later suffered from Gallardo from the Boca bank and Alianza Lima from Peru.

Summary of River’s victory against Central in 2014

That 2014 game against Central quickly caught the attention of millionaire fans. Because a much more electric River was observed, pressing up, touching the ball and constantly looking for associated play, quickly in all sectors. In short, what would be observed during most of Gallardo’s cycle as DT. “We are going to be competitive”, assured the Doll then, in the first stages of his golden era, which only lacked a consecration in the Club World Cup. Tonight, on the Central bench as coach, there was a symbol of Boca as is Carlos Tevez (in addition, he was one of the members of the xeneize squad led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the historic final of the Copa Libertadores 2018 won by River de Gallardo in Madrid). River’s audience at the Monumental experienced mixed feelings: gratitude for what was done and sadness for the cycle that is coming to an end. Fate wanted the Doll’s first and last performance as DT in Núñez to be against the same rival, regardless of the result, in a unique night of emotions.LA NACIONGet to know The Trust Project