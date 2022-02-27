River – Racing: the Millionaire seeks the top of the League Cup and the Academy wants to surprise at the Monumental



Armani goes out to warm up the playing field and the Monumental explodes in applause. The streets surrounding the Monumental stadium are filled with red and white. River wants another afternoon of partying against Racing. Racing has everything ready in the visiting dressing room at Monumental. Coach Fernando Gago arranged the next eleven to start the classic against River at Monumental. Núñez’s club confirmed the 11 starters who will receive Racing from 7:15 p.m.River-Racing is one of the oldest classics of Argentine football. In history, counting the amateur era and professionalism, they met in 203 games, with 98 wins for River, 54 for Racing and 51 draws. The last time they played was for date 22 of the 2021 Professional League, on 25 November at the Monumental. Gallardo’s team, which was champion that night and won title number 14 with Muñeco as DT, thrashed Racing 4-0 with goals from Palavecino, Julián Álvarez and two from Braian Romero. Hello, I’m Pablo Lisotto and you are welcome to the liveblog of the classic between River and Racing, from 7:15 p.m. at the Monumental.