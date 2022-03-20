River – Boca, live: the first Superclásico of the season is already throbbing at the Monumental

The most important match at the Argentine soccer club level is played this Sunday from 7:00 p.m. As part of the seventh date of the 2022 Professional League Cup, River Plate and Boca Juniors will face each other again at the Monumental de Núñez stadium. Aaron Molinas looks for a way to open the millionaire lock. But the boy is well marked and, for now, he can’t unbalance. River begins to take possession of the ball before an expectant Boca that can’t cut those circuits. However, the action takes place far from the areas. Medina collided with a rival in midfield. It didn’t seem like a foul, but the referee took the free kick for River.Scene of the match between River Plate and Boca Juniors for the 2022 Professional League Cup Fabián Marelli – LA NACION A free kick by Pol Fernández falls near the local area. The action is interrupted by Red’s foul. Scene of the match between River Plate and Boca Juniors for the 2022 Professional League Cup Fabián Marelli – LA NACION Fabra loses a ball and gives River a counter. Julián Álvarez’s soft touch stings on the roof of the arch and just misses. Boca is saved. River finds spaces and steps on the area for the first time with danger. But Fernández’s shot is very wide. In the first minutes of the Superclásico, neither of them manages to seize the ball. Everything gets very messy in the midfield. Referee Darío Herrera blows his whistle and the Superclásico begins at the Monumental. In the midst of a party atmosphere, the Monumental receives the River and Boca teams. Both teams went to the locker room to get ready for the game. The Superclásico is coming. Both River and Boca warm up on the Monumental playing field. When the xeneize team began to move, the taps that irrigate the grass were opened. Darío Benedetto was the most whistled footballer when the Voice of the Stadium gave the formation of Boca. There were insults for the scorer Xeneize. On the River side, Enzo Përez, Julián Álvarez and Marcelo Gallardo, the most applauded. Boca will form in this Superclásico with: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo and Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Guillermo Pol Fernández and Juan Ramírez; Aaron Molinas; Sebastián Villa and Darío Benedetto. This is how the team led by Sebastián Battaglia arrived at the Monumental stadium. Marcelo Gallardo repeats the same formation against Boca that thrashed Gimnasia 4-0 last Sunday: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Paulo Diaz, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Santiago Simón, Nicolás De La Cruz, Ezequiel Barco and Julián Álvarez. According to reports, there were bullfights on Udaondo and Figueroa Alcorta and several fans sneaked into the stadium without a ticket. Incidents in River Plate Capture Incidents in River Plate Capture “The older ones transmit calm, but several of the boys have already played classics. It’s going to be a very frictioned match, whoever makes the best passes is going to have an advantage. Each one is ready to play at any time. I think that Boca is going to come out to play as equals, so the match is going to be nice, “said Milton Casco upon River’s arrival at the stadium. On their social networks, River presented a tribute to the remembered Amadeo Carrizo, historical The club’s goalkeeper for more than two decades, and who died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 94. Darío Herrera has experience in the superclásico and it will be his fourth River-Boca. The first was in the rematch of the 2015 Copa Libertadores round of 16 when the classic was suspended in the Bombonera due to incidents caused by pepper spray on River players. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo is going through an excellent football moment. He comes from beating Gimnasia La Plata 4-0 and is the leader of Zone 1 of the tournament with 13 units (four wins, one draw and one loss). Boca, with Sebastián Battaglia as DT, also has a victory as the last record (1-0 to Estudiantes LP). He is third in Zone 2, with 11 points (three wins, two draws and one loss).