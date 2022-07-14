River – Barracas Central, live, for the Argentine Cup



It is almost impossible to guess a formation from Marcelo Gallardo, and more so in these moments, in which he turns the lineup in search of solutions that take time to appear. To face Barracas Central, he announced a team with some surprises, especially due to two absentees, who had been part of the structure: Paulo Díaz and Nicolás de la Cruz leave. The central defense has been a constant dance of names. Now it is the turn for Maidana and Martínez. He keeps the two sides of the revenge against Vélez, with Casco on the right, which shows the dissatisfaction of the Doll with Herrera and Mammana. Palavecino and Simon return to the starting lineup, and there will be only one pure striker: Beltrán. Romero will be on the bench. Barracas Central is coming off two consecutive wins for the Professional League. with the driving of Alfredo Berti, Since the beginning of March, the team has experienced a noticeable improvement, reflected in its growth of the relegation rate. For the Argentine Cup, in the previous stage he thrashed 4-1 to Acassuso. The Paraguayan striker appears on the bench Christian Coleman, recent incorporation arrived from Arsenal.A tear suffered against Godoy Cruz left Enzo Pérez out of tonight’s game. Faced with the need and urgency to regain group confidence, deteriorated by recent bad results, the captain was also part of the delegation that traveled to San Luis. He will have to add from the outside with his accompaniment and voice of command. To find the history of confrontations between River and Barracas Central you have to go back to amateurism. The last one was in November 1930, with the triumph of the millionaire team by 1-0. Between 1920 and 1930 they met in 13 games, with seven victories for River, two for Barracas and four draws. For the next shock it will not be so long. For the Professional League they will meet again on the weekend of September 3 and 4, for the 17th date. We invite you to watch the live match between River and Central Barracks, in the La Predera stadium, in San Luis, for the 16th final of the Argentine Cup. We will be reflecting the alternatives of the game, with additional data and information, plus the most outstanding videos and photos.