Rihanna in Qatar? The viral video that caused a furor in networks, especially among Brazilian fans

In just four days of the World Cup taking place in Qatar, the media and social networks were flooded with different content around the biggest football event. The Argentines who traveled were great protagonists this week; however, there was a special appearance in the stands this Tuesday.When the transmission focused on her, many were surprised to think that it was the famous singer Rihanna, also wearing the colors of Brazil. The fragment went viral on social networks such as Twitter and TikTok, but the users themselves took it upon themselves after clarifying the situation. Priscila Beatrice, the Brazilian similar to Rihanna, appeared in one of the stadiums in Qatar. The protagonist of the video is none other than the Brazilian influencer Priscila Beatrice, who is famous in her country for her incredible resemblance to the famous singer born in Barbados. “She is more similar to Rihanna than Rihanna” summarized a tweeter with great sagacity. Priscila Beatrice, who is seen in the video with her neck painted with the Brazilian flag, is a well-known fashion influencer who has more than a million followers on Instagram. This week, for example, he participated in the Fashion Week in Saint Paul and their appearances in public always generate a repercussion (and also a lot of confusion).Priscila Beatrice’s incredible resemblance to RihannaInstagram: @priscila.beatriceShe herself often plays and has fun with that resemblance. “Transforming myself into Rihanna with some makeup looks, did it work?”she wrote recently in the description of a YouTube video in which she shows how she becomes the famous singer of “Umbrella”. THE NATION