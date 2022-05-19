Rihanna gives birth to her first child

Barbadian singer Rihanna and her boyfriend, American rapper ASAP Rocky They have had their first child, according to the entertainment portal TMZ. ANDhe baby, the first child for the two artists, is a boy and was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, sources with direct knowledge of the news told that medium. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made their relationship known at the end of 2020 and this past January they revealed that they were expecting a child at a photo shoot in New York. People magazine, citing a source close to the artists, indicates that Rihanna is doing well, that is a “wonderful mom” and that the 34-year-olds are both very excited to be parents. The Grammy winner and businesswoman, who belongs to the Forbes “billionaires” list, had been seen these months with daring sets that left her belly exposed. ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, of Barbadian descent, is a rapper who has won several hip hop BETs and has been nominated for two Grammys. Rihanna reconnected with Mayers, with whom she shared a long friendship, after an advertising collaboration for her beauty brand Fenty Skin in the summer of 2020, according to local media.