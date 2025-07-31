Ricardo Teodoro, actor of Vale Tudo, makes a list of favorite movies

“My name is Ricardo Teodoro and I don't give myself, no.” It was thus forceful that Ricardo Teodoro He finished his thanksgiving speech in Great Cinema Award. The statuette (one more!), In the supporting actor category, was won by his performance in “Baby”, by Marcelo Caetano. Also read television Ivan's card to unmask Odete once and for all in Vale Tudo Television Vale Tudo Recrea Classic Family Ties with Afonso Television Widower Vale Tudo gives an opinion on the remake of the soap opera Oothon built his career on stage, it is Vero, but it was on the big screen where he eternalized his art and influenced the wave of Brazilian actors with his talent. With an intense agenda of recordings of the novel It's worth everything Teodoro does not neglect the movie buff and revealed what their favorite films today are. Read the full report on NewMagpartner of Metropolis.



