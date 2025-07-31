Entertainment

Ricardo Teodoro, actor of Vale Tudo, makes a list of favorite movies

Admin

“My name is Ricardo Teodoro and I don't give myself, no.” It was thus forceful that Ricardo Teodoro He finished his thanksgiving speech in Great Cinema Award. The statuette (one more!), In the supporting actor category, was won by his performance in “Baby”, by Marcelo Caetano. Also read television Ivan's card to unmask Odete once and for all in Vale Tudo Television Vale Tudo Recrea Classic Family Ties with Afonso Television Widower Vale Tudo gives an opinion on the remake of the soap opera Oothon built his career on stage, it is Vero, but it was on the big screen where he eternalized his art and influenced the wave of Brazilian actors with his talent. With an intense agenda of recordings of the novel It's worth everything Teodoro does not neglect the movie buff and revealed what their favorite films today are. Read the full report on NewMagpartner of Metropolis.
 
 

See also  Seraph of the End Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Previous post Medvedeva: “Trusova will become a mother, and somewhere in a month he will go out onto the ice. It's just something incredible! “
Next post Goodbye to the “antiestics tent”: the millionaire and lavish Trump solution for the holidays in the White House

More Stories