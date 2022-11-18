Review: Disenchanted is the righteous, fun sequel fans have been asking for

The wave of nostalgia created by the pandemic seems to continue in audiovisual even after the end of the times of social isolation. In recent years, remakes, sequels and reboots of classics have been in full swing. Witches Convention (2020), Ghostbusters – Beyond (2021) and Abracadabra 2 join, starting this Friday (11/18), the Disenchanted. Following the events shown in Enchanted, the new film brings back Amy Adams as Gisele, Patrick Dempsey as Robert, James Mardsen as Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine. In addition to the characters that “enchanted” 15 years ago, the feature is one of Disney+’s bets, so much so that it has an exclusive release on streaming. Disenchanted brings Giselle in crisis. In her new life with Robert, she has to deal with the teenage crises of Morgan (Gabby Baldacchino), who is no longer interested in fairy tales, with the new baby and with life in the big city. Decided to overcome all this, the family goes to live in a suburb and… everything goes wrong. The new Disney film does not bring a “more adult” version. Fortunately. Disenchanted, which in a way updates some issues, invests in what precisely makes productions of the genre become successes: humour, a certain dose of melodrama and musical numbers (treated, eventually, with due irony).Maya Rudolph in the role of villain Malvina Monroe is one of the highlights of the plot, precisely because it embraces the melodrama and humor necessary for a story that is, at heart, a parody of all fairy tales. Unafraid of the odds, the actress delivers a fun performance, as does Amy Adams, who follows at will as Giselle. Disenchanted, then, fulfills this function: it rekindles that flame of magic and the atmosphere of a family movie.

Rating: Good

