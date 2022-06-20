Results and classification after the Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen, 24, achieved his sixth victory of the year by winning at Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve circuit ahead of Sainz, who signed his eleventh podium in F1; and the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), third in a race that the other Spaniard, the double Asturian world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine), finished ninth, after suffering a five-second penalty that made him lose two places; and in which the Mexican Sergio Pérez, companion of the leader and who, however, maintained second place in the championship, abandoned. Verstappen now leads the World Cup with 175 points, 46 more than ‘Checo’ and with 49 over the Monegasque Charles Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), protagonist of the day’s comeback, starting nineteenth and finishing fifth: behind the other Mercedes, the one from English George Russell; and in front of the two Alpines, in a race in which the Frenchman Esteban Ocon improved one position in the finish line to his Spanish teammate; who after the penalty finished ninth, behind the Alfa Romeo of the Finn Valtteri Bottas and the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, seventh and eighth, at the end. The next race of the Formula One World Championship will be the one corresponding to the British Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit (England), on July 3. .1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:36:21,757.2. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari + 0,993.3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 7,006.4. George Russell GBR Mercedes 12,313.5. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 15,168.6. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 23,890.7. Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine 24,945.8. Valtteri Bottas END Alfa Romeo 25,247.9. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 26.95210. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 38,22211. Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren 43.04712. Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin 44,24513. Alexander Albon THA Williams 44.89314. Pierre Gasly F.R.A. Alpha Tauri 45,18315. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 52,14516. Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams 59.97817. Kevin Magnussen DIN Haas 1:08,180– WITHDRAWN RETURN. . Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 47. . Mick Schumacher GER Haas 18. . Sergio Pérez MEX Red Bull 7- Fast lap: Sainz, 1:15.749.1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 175 points.2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 129.3. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 126.4. George Russell GBR Mercedes 111.5. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 102.6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 77.7. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 50.8. Valtteri Bottas END Alfa Romeo 46.9. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 3910. Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine 2211. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpha Tauri 1612. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1513. Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren 1514. Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin 1315. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1116. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 317. Alexander Albon THA Williams 318. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 319. Mick Schumacher GER Haas 020. Nico Hülkenberg GER Aston Martin 021. Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams 0