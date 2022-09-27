Rentals: the types of apartments that should be bought in each neighborhood to earn more



Those who have dollars under the mattress are often faced with the dilemma of whether to keep them or invest them in something. One of the historically recurrent shelters of value is the brick. According to a Real Estate Report survey in which it analyzes the rental values, profitability and sale price of the published used units, the two-room apartments are the ones that leave the most profit. Its annual 3.33% exceeds that of studio apartments (3.19%), three rooms (3.04%) and four rooms (2.88%). However, these numbers can vary when analyzing the different sizes of apartments in the different neighborhoods of Buenos Aires. In the case of studio apartmentsthe survey of used Real Estate Report indicates that the neighborhood that is crowned as the most profitable is Congress. With a median rent of $60,000 per month, the neighborhood with great connectivity reaches 4.58% annual income. Those interested in the area can find offers that, for units of this length, are around US$55,000 for publication. This typology also shows a surprise. The second neighborhood with the best income is Colegiales, one of the best positioned areas in the City where rents for one-room apartments are $82,500 per month and are sold for an average of US$85,000. In this way, they usually leave approximately 4.07% of annual income. two environments They are one of the most demanded typologies. Its size could explain its popularity due to the breadth of demand: singles or couples. For investors looking to capture this audience, Montserrat is the neighborhood that is most profitable for them with a 4.01% per year. The area crossed by 9 de Julio Avenue offers one-bedroom apartments with contracts that are around $65,000 per month and their average sales value is US$68,000. With its European architecture, Recoleta is the second neighborhood in the City in the ranking of the areas in which a two environments leaves the highest profitability: in his case a 3.89% with an average contract value of $100,000 per month. When thinking about the investment, it must be taken into account that a used apartment for sale of these dimensions is offered for approximately US$108,000. According to the Survey of Real Estate Operations (ROI), the departments of three environments is the typology which had the best sales performance so far in 2022. In St nicolas the average rents of the units with two bedrooms are around $95,000 monthly rent and leave an annual income similar to that of Recoleta: 3.8%. In this case, to buy a flat you have to spend about US$105,000. Another neighborhood with a profitability close to that just mentioned is San Telmo, the neighborhood facing Puerto Madero that has three-room apartments for rent at an average of $105,000 per month and where whoever decides to buy must invest US$120,000 and can obtain an annual income of 3.67%, according to the Real Estate Report disclosure. One of the typologies in which a typical family lives comfortably is an apartment of four rooms. With that public in sight, Withdrawal It is the neighborhood where investors can find the highest rents for the three-bedroom typology. So much so that in the neighborhood of the embassies and railway connections, a rental contract leaves an annual rent of 3.54% for this type of unit, which can be rented at an average of $236,000 per month and sold at US$280,000. in the case of used In terms of profitability, they are followed San Nicolás with 3.13% and Recoleta with 3.11% per year.