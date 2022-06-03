Recovered from injury, Rodrigão is presented at Leão and can now debut

Hired to reinforce Vitória’s attacking sector, striker Rodrigão was introduced by the club this Friday afternoon (3) and has already had his name published in the CBF’s IDB. The striker’s debut can take place this Sunday (5th) in the match against Volta Redonda, in Barradão, for the 9th round of the C Series. for almost two months. When questioned at the presentation conference, the player said that he already feels prepared to debut with the Vitória shirt. “We always have to be ready, right? I haven’t played for a month and twenty days because I had an ankle injury, so it took me a while to recover. But I’ve already returned to training and I feel 90% prepared to play”, explained the striker. After joining the squad on Thursday (2), the player held his first training session with the ball this Friday and said that the decision to enter the field or not is up to coach Fabiano Soares. Within the group, Rodrigão disputes position with Tréllez, Roberto, Guilherme Queiroz and Dinei, who returned to play against Campinense after recovering from surgery.

“I think everyone has their quality. We know how football is. is to respect [os companheiros], everyone works to give their best. The guys have been here longer, I’m arriving now and I came to help”said.

Regarding the choice to defend Vitória, the striker said that his best contribution to the team is “making goals, I was hired for that”. And he welcomes the chance to help the team return to Serie B. “We all know the greatness of Vitória, right? I am happy to have received this proposal from Vitória. Now just do a good job here. God willing, everything will be fine with my teammates and we will achieve our goal, which is to move up to Serie B”, he added. Before arriving at Leão, the athlete was at Sport, where he had a contract until May 31. With the end of the contract, Rodrigão signed with Vitória until the end of Series C. For the Pernambuco team he scored two goals in ten matches for the Northeast and State Cup, in addition to an assist. In his career, he has already worn the shirt of rival Bahia in 2017, when he scored 5 goals in 14 games. Rodrigão, who is from the city of Belmonte from Bahia, also worked for Democrata-MG, Boa Esporte-MG, Campinense-PB, Ceará, Ponte Preta, Avaí, Santos and Coritiba. The team from Paraná was where he lived his most goalscoring phase, with 21 goals in 42 games in the 2019 season.