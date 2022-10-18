Recipe for gnocchi with egg in the air fryer, take note!

A new week begins, another great opportunity to give the best of ourselves and get closer to our best version every day. Because small actions count to continue integrating those habits that do us so much good into our routine. Eating a balanced diet is essential to enjoy good health and best of all, it is so delicious that not doing so would be incomprehensible. Today we bring a egg gnocchi recipe in the air fryer that is not only nutritious and delicious, but it is so easy that it will surprise you. Do you dare to prepare it? Let’s go there! If you don’t have an air fryer or you don’t know what it is, we’ll tell you what it is hot air fryer, whose function is to achieve the fried effect of foods, avoiding the more traditional practice of submerging them in oil. Therefore, it is a much more suitable method if we want to achieve that crunchy and toasty finish in many of our recipes.

Gnocchi recipe with egg in the air fryer

One of the great advantages of an air fryer is that it cooks quickly and there are endless alternatives to prepare. If you don’t usually use yours, or you don’t have one and the bug bites you, you should know that the truth is that we do take advantage of it. But, be careful! With or without an air fryer, there are no excuses for not opting for a varied diet with recipes made at home in a simple way and with a lot of love. There are plenty of ways to cook healthy. and this would be, simply, one more complement. Today we share with you this recipe for gnocchi with egg in the air fryer, we love it!

INGREDIENTS

Gnocchi. Egg cherry tomatoes. Basil and spices to taste. EVOO

ELABORATION

Put the gnocchi in the air fryer container and pour a splash of EVOO on top. Add the spices to taste and the cherry tomatoes cut in half. Crack an egg over the gnocchi and close the “deep fryer” drawer. Leave it for 10 minutes at 180º. Plate it and add the basil leaves. To enjoy! If you dare to prepare this egg gnocchi recipe in the air fryer, share the results on networks and mention @vikikacosta and @vikikateam so we can see them. We love to hear what you think of our recipes!