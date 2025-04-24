Real Madrid players are afraid of the next defeat from Barca: they do not believe Ancelotti and choose tactics themselves

In Madrid-panic before the final. In the next Saturday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will converge in the final of the King Cup-the match will be held at the Olympic stadium in Seville and will begin at 23:00 Moscow time. The Kanss-Diter Flik and Carlo Ancheelotti have met twice this season, and in both cases, Real was a large bit: A score 0: 4 in La Liga on Santiago Bernabeu and with a 2: 5 score in the final of the Spain Super Cup. Before the final of the Cup in the Cream Camp, an alarming mood reigned. Madrid football players fear that Barcelona will defeat them for the third time. According to Relevo, after departing from the Champions League, the locker room leaders informed Florentino Peres that they had lost faith in Anchalotti and his headquarters. It is known that before the return match with Arsenal, the Italian did not prepare any tactical plan for the team. The only thing that Anchalotti asked the players was to act on the field “intensively” and “sacrificingly”. As a result, Arsenal won with Real Madrid 5: 1. Relevo confirms the Sportalo newspaper Sport. According to her, in the Madrid locker room, a panic began in front of Classico: all football players, without exception, are convinced that the club has been experiencing the worst period in recent years. Having lost confidence in Ancelotti, the players now discuss tactics themselves. Sport writes that, probably, in the match with Barcelona, ​​they will decide to play from the defense, putting the “bus”.Getty Images is remembered that in the last round of La League, Real Liga lost due to the injury of Edwardo Kamaving. The Frenchman diagnosed a complete rupture of the tendon with the left leading of the thigh muscle – he retired until the end of the season and will not take part in the club championship of the world. David Alaba also finished the match with Hetafe with an injury. Anchalotti has already noted that on the left, in defense against Barcelona, ​​Frank Garcia will be released – the Italian does not have any other choice. In La Liga “Real”, after 33 matches, behind the leading “Barcelona” by four points. Until the end of the championship, the teams have to play among themselves – in another classic, on May 11 at Kampa Nou. The work of Ancelotti, which hangs in the balance, largely depends on two matches with Barca. If Real Madrid wins the King and La Liga Cup, then Flo Peres is likely to wait for his resignation. Upon a more realistic development of events, “creamy” this season will be left without trophies, and Habi Alonso from Bayer will replace Anchalotti. The General Director of the German Club confirmed that it would not prevent Alonso’s move to Madrid: “We have a gentleman's agreement that if the team he played for him, we will sit down and talk. And we will not repair any obstacles. ” Getty Images is also likely that in the event of a defeat from Barcelona in the Anchelotti final, it will be dismissed immediately (Sky Sports Inside). In this case, the “creamy” will be headed by either Santiago Solari or Raul, and Alonso will come to the team after the Club World Cup. Solari was the head coach of Real Madrid from October 2018 to March 2019. For six seasons, Raul leads the “castle.” It is known that at the end of this season, Raul will leave Castilla, and Alvaro Arbeloa will take his place.