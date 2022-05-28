Sunday, May 29, 2022
Real Madrid has twice as many Champions League titles as second place; see ranking

By suddz
Real Madrid won the grand final of the Champions League for the 2021/22 season played this Saturday (28) in Paris. With a goal by Vinícius Júnior, scored in the second stage, the Spaniards reached their 14th title and extended their advantage even further to the second biggest winner, Milan, who have seven. Liverpool follow with six. This was the third final played between Real and Liverpool. Before, a title for each side. In the 1980/81 season, the English prevailed and won 1-0, in a final that was also played in Paris. In the 2017/18 match, Real Madrid was superior and applied 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. This was also Real’s last continental title, which ended the historic three-time title won under Zidane as coach and Cristiano Ronaldo as the main player. The achievement in Paris this year was the second for Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti with the Spanish team. In 2014, Real beat Madrid’s rival Atletico and won the cup known as ‘la décima’, in reference to the 10th European title. /59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/00 and 2001/02.

See below the list of all Champions League winners in history:

14 titles: Real Madrid
7 titles: Milan
6 titles: Liverpool and Bayern Munich
5 titles: barcelona
4 titles: ajax
3 titles: Manchester United and Inter Milan
2 titles: Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Benfica, Juventus and Porto
1 title: Borussia Dortmund, Feynoord, Olympique de Marseille, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Red Star, Steaua Bucharest, PSV and Celtic

