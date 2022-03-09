Real Madrid defeated Lionel Messi’s PSG with an enlightened Karim Benzema and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League

With a wonderful second half for the locals and marked by Karim Benzema’s goalscoring ability, Real Madrid defeated PSG 3-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. after the French team won the match 1-0 in the first leg. Luka Modric, with a great participation, and Vinicius, assisting Benzema, also stood out in Ancelotti’s team, especially in the second half in which They did not let the rival think that once again they lost an incredible chance to win the match against Merengue. Lionel Messi played a correct first half, but in the second stage he was overshadowed by everything that Real Madrid showed.Karim Benzema, the great figure in Real Madrid’s triumphGABRIEL BOUYS – AFPThe Argentine had his chance through the stopped ball, but He passed very close to the angle of the arc defended by Courtois. One of the few arrivals that the visitor had in the second half. Nerves took over PSG who cannot get out of the bottom. The local pressure is overwhelming and on offense he owns everything. Thanks to the genius of his attackers and midfielders, he is very close to fourth with a few minutes to go. Everything belongs to Real Madrid in this part of the match.Once again one of the best strikers in the world appeared. Karim Benzema received from Vinicius in the area and defined three first-class fingers to make it 3-1 and that Real Madrid turn the series around against a PSG that was perplexed after Donnarumma’s mistake that meant the draw. The venue puts things in their place as marks its history in the competition.Modric and masterful driving. Dragging marks with dominated ball enabled with Vinicius. When the Brazilian got complicated, he played again with the crotada that got an exquisite rating with Benzema that hand in hand with Donnarumma turned the game around. With this result, for now, there is extension at the Bernabéu. The equalizing goal motivated Real Madrid to go for more and PSG suffers from it. Ancelotti’s men are superior at this moment of the match and they have the second goal very close. The visitors fail to connect between midfielders and forwards and do no further damage. Real Madrid looks for the epic with a lot of attitude and substance.Donnarumma delayed with the ball at his feet, He was very well pressured by Benzema and his short pass fell to Vinicius’s feet. The Brazilian did not hesitate and he immediately played with the Frenchman who only had to push to make it 1-1. There is a series at the Bernabéu. Ancelotti’s men feel the obligation to win and that is why They already have almost all their men in the offensive sector. PSG waits, but bets on the speed of an Mbappé who is very on fire and is becoming unstoppable for the local footballers. Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) vies with Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Eder Militao during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second league football match between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 9 , 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)JAVIER SORIANO – AFPNeymar once again left Mbappé hand in hand, but this time, the French attacker made an excellent maneuver against Courtois with a great bike. He defined and scored, but the assistant raised the flag for an advanced position of 7 that had made a fool of the Real Madrid goalkeeper. The local, breathe. After many passes in the offensive zone, Real Madrid stepped on the PSG area. It was Vinicius who unloaded with Marco Asencio, but the ball hit the striker He was left far behind and could never settle down to define. Kimpembe came right to the rescue and was able to clear that ball. PSG defeated Real Madrid with the goal scored by Mbappé. The second 45 minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu will be fundamental, but especially for the locals that they will have to go on to win the duel by more than two goals if they want to reach the quarterfinals. The 2-1 in favor of Ancelotti’s team would force them to play extra time and if that result continues, the match will be defined by penalties. The draw will give PSG classification. Mauricio Pochettino, coach of PSGJAVIER SORIANO – AFPIn a period in which PSG played a great game, Pochettino’s team goes into the break with a 1-0 lead. Mbappé was once again the executioner of a Real Madrid that had its arrivals, but none as clear as those of the visiting team who have 45 minutes left to make their pass to the quarterfinals. PSG’s Lionel Messi tackles Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, falling, during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. ( AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)Manu Fernandez – APNeymar and a magical first pass for Mbappé. The 7 settled before Alaba’s mark, but He broke Courtois’s goal because he didn’t know how to cover his first post, where the shot was. PSG goes 1-0 in a match that could be for either of the two, but in which Mbappé had already shown that he could damage Madrid’s defense. The French attacker defined against Courtois, but attendant number two immediately raised the flag. Without the need for the referee to check the play, from the VAR they agreed with the line judge. Mbappé was a little step ahead. As in the old days, Neymar and Messi got back together. The Argentine led an offensive down the axis, opened with the Brazilian who entered the area and immediately saw the 30 enter who he returned with a great wall. In the definition, Messi stung it on Courtois, but the ball went over the goal. The little angle did not allow Rosario to establish the opening of the scoreboard. Luka Modric was encouraged to let go, advanced to the area and was shot down by the visitor’s defense. The match referee awarded the home court advantage law and Karim Benzema was left with a shot served that was crossed to the far post, but that went very close to the goal defended by Donnarumma. Very good game at the Bernabéu with many spaces offered by both teams. Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema (C) shoots the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second league football match between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 9, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) JAVIER SORIANO – AFP A great play with many passes ended in a good wall between Neymar and Mbappé. The Brazilian was able to receive on the line of the large area and He demanded Courtois with a bitten shot, but that forced the local goalkeeper to jump to keep the ball. The first minutes were all from the local with deep attacks, stepping on the area and owning the ball, but after three clear arrivals, the visiting team is the one who dares to be the protagonist of the match hurting especially for the left sector of the offensive. A clearance from Neymar for his teammate seemed to be a lost ball, but Eder Militao failed at the crossing. Mbappé received and attacked similar to the previous offensive in which he opened the scoring, He defined crossed and again Courtois beat him in heads-up. Real Madrid is the owner of the possession, but PSG hurts with quick attacks. A great attack by Vinicius from the left ended with the ball at Benzema’s feet at the height of the crescent. Messi took the ball from him and started a great counterattack for PSG. Mbappé defined a cross, but Courtois was able to stop the shot to keep the first offensive of the visiting team. Vinicius with the ball leading Real Madrid’s offensiveJAVIER SORIANO – AFPDifferent from the first leg in Paris, Merengue he went out to play the game ready to take his rival ahead and that was noticeable on the first play with an attack from the right that ended in a cross into the area and with several Madrid players stepping on the PSG area. What’s more. puts pressure on the French team at every start from defense. With Lionel Messi among the starters, Mauricio Pochettino’s team is already playing its second leg match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League with the slightest advantage obtained in Paris in the duel of first leg with a 1-0 win. Leandro Paredes is also among the starters. Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi, on the bench. Lionel Messi converts his second goal against Brujas from a penaltyFRANCK FIFE – AFPThe 11 players from each team entered the pitch together, lined up and the traditional Champions League anthem was played. The captains draw was made between Marquinhos and Karim Benzama. Referee Danny Makkelie, from the Netherlands, will be in charge of dispensing justice in a key duel for the two teams for the future in European competition. A few minutes before the match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 the Champions League, the players of the Parisian team and those of Real Madrid carry out warm-up on the field of play at the Santiago Bernabéu. Lionel Messi is preparing for a key duel in the future of PSG in the Champions LeagueJAVIER SORIANO – AFPItalian coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the 11 footballers who will take to the pitch to welcome PSG in a duel that they must win if they want to get to the next round. The footballers will be Thibaut Curtouis; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho; Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. The coach Mauricio Pochettino defined the starting line-up with which Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. Leo Messiwith shirt 30, is among the starters, as is another Argentine, Leander Walls. Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi They will be among the alternates. PSG’s starting 11 will be Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti and Paredes; Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.The match will have ESPN broadcast, but it can also be seen online through cable operator and satellite TV platforms, such as Flow or DirecTVGo, and Star+. In all cases it is required to be a client. Plus, live coverage on THE NATION It will include the narration and the images of the main actions of the match, minute by minute. We begin the coverage of one of the most attractive crosses that the Champions League round of 16 have, Real Madrid vs. PSGWith the presence of Leo Messi. In the first leg, the Parisian team won 1-0 with a goal scored by Kylian Mbappé in the 49th minute of the second half. The match, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time) with ESPN and Star+ television, will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, with the Dutchman Danny Makkelie refereeing.