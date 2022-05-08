Rayssa Leal reveals that F1 driver is a ‘little bit’ of Bufoni

Letícia Bufoni and Rayssa Leal created such a mutual admiration and partnership on the skateparks that they became great friends. Because of the 15-year age difference, they even joke that they are like mother and daughter. The proximity is so great that Fadinha even knows about Bufoni’s ‘contatinhos’ – and ended up delivering one of them. During a joint live on social networks, Rayssa revealed that her friend lives a romance with a Formula 1 driver. The Olympic medalist, however, played hard and did not give the name of Letícia’s affair.

Letícia is going to the F1 GP Will she find the little thing? @rayssaleal who knows ???????????? pic.twitter.com/J4wgR5wnHd— Bufonismo Brasil (@bufonismo_BR) May 5, 2022

Bufoni lives in the United States and went to Florida, where the Formula 1 Miami GP was held this Sunday (8). THE winner was Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), followed by the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (both from Ferrari).