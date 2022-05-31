Rafael Nadal – Novak Djokovic, live at Roland Garros

The overall statistics of the match indicate that Rafa took advantage of 7 of 17 break point possibilities, with 57 winners against 48 for Djokovic. In addition, the Spaniard made 43 unforced errors against 53 for the Serbian. He had an effectiveness of 71% (98/138) in terms of points won with the first service, in addition to a record of 73% in terms of points won at the net (22/30). In total, Nadal won 148 points against Nole’s 130. “Playing against him is a great challenge and there is only one way to beat him: put the maximum of your skills from the first to the last ball,” said Nadal, after the impressive win against Djokovic. “This is the most important pitch of my career. This is priceless at this point in my career”, he added. Brilliant at the height of the match, Nadal won the tie break and the match against Djokovic. After 4 hours and 12 minutes, the Spaniard won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) and advanced to the semifinals at Roland Garros. Zverev awaits him on Friday “See you in two days”, said Rafa, already in the French early hours of Wednesday, when asked if it was the last time he played the tournament. After four hours of play, the definition of the fourth set has Nadal dominating the tie break. The Spaniard has already won two sets and is approaching the semifinals. Nadal equalized the fourth set in six and the definition of that set will be in the tiebreaker, with Nole in charge of the first serve. Djokovic adds again after three consecutive points from Nadal. The Serbian is 6-5 in the fourth set and the Spaniard will seek to take him to the tie break with his serve. Against a Djokovic who lowered his intensity and who takes care of his physique, Nadal does not forgive, keeps the serve and manages to equalize the fourth set . They are 5-5.Rafael Nadal does not give up: he equalizes the set against Djokovic, after being set point against ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT – AFPThe Spanish goes 4-5 after breaking Djokovic’s serve, who had a set point to take the match to the fifth set . The two legends are in the middle of a marathon battle. With fresh balls, Djokovic holds serve to try to close out the set and take the game to the fifth set. He is serving with an advantage over Nadal: 5-3 “The difference in this set is that Djokovic raised his level and has a high percentage of first serves,” underlines the Spanish David Ferrer, on ESPN. The game borders three and a half hours. Novak Djokovic wants to take Rafa Nadal to the fifth setANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT – AFPWith a break in his favor, Djokovic leads in the fourth set. The Serbian, forced to win the set, is 4-1 ahead of Nadal. Annoyed with a ball that hit the belt when he had gone up to define a point, Nole hit the net with rackets and loud boos came down from the stands to the Serbian At the beginning of the fourth set, despite this, he was ahead 2-0, with a break. Rafa was relentless when he had chances to break: he took advantage of the two he had, while Nole let the only chance of a break pass. . The difference in unforced errors was notorious: 16 from the Serbian against only 7 from Nadal, who once again had a good effectiveness near the net, since he capitalized on 4 of 5 chances (80%). Rafael Nadal stretches to define against Novak Djokovic; the Spaniard regained the advantage Thibault Camus – APC Nadal closed the set and is one up again in the quarterfinal definition against Djokovic. The Spanish won 6-2, in just under 40 minutes. The third set reaches a key moment much faster than the previous two. After just over half an hour, Nadal will serve to close the set. He is 5-2 up against Djokovic. More precise than at the end of the second set, Nadal does not forgive Djokovic’s mistakes and breaks again to stretch the difference in the third set. The Spanish is up 4-1. After two and a half hours of play, Nadal is ahead 2-1 in the third set and has the serve to hold the break. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are playing a great game for the Roland Garros quarterfinalsThibault Camus – APAt the beginning of the third set, Rafa left Djokovic at 0 with the Serb’s serve. The Spaniard breaks and also starts that partial in advantage. The intense battle lasted for 84 minutes and exhibited Djokovic taking advantage of 3 breaks of 12, while Nadal broke his rival’s service 4 times of 12. The Serb won 76% of the points with his first serve (38/50) and got 18 winning shots against 21 of the Spaniard. In addition, Rafa committed more unforced errors (19 against 15), especially in the second half of that set. One last stat from the King of Roland Garros: he won all the points at the net (7 out of 7). On his third break attempt in the game, Nole manages to hold Nadal’s serve (6-4) and level the match: they are tied in a set. Novak Djokovic kept the second set against Rafael Nadal, for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2022Christophe Ena – APCon Djokovic up 5-4 in the second set, Nadal is the one who serves forced to keep the serve and maintain a good percentage of first serves. Nadal and Djokovic are in a battle. Another long point, but the Spaniard defends the service, adds again and equalizes the game in four. Djokovic goes to serve, with new balls. With shocks, Djokovic keeps serve, wins the fourth point followed by him and is up 4-3 in the second set. The Serbian celebrates it very effusively, with a shout in front of the stands. A more aggressive Djokovic is seen, who raised his level of play and puts Nadal to the limit. The Serb converted his fifth break chance to level the game at 3 in the second set after 18 minutes. It was the longest point of the game so far. The first big blow of Tuesday’s day at Roland Garros was given by Alexander Zverev, who beat the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6 ( 7). Now, the German awaits the winner of Nadal and Djokovic in the semifinals. Against the Mallorcan, Zverev has an unfavorable record of 6-3, while against the Serbian he also suffers from a negative record (7-4). Nadal left the ball in the net in the first break point Nole had in the second set and the difference narrows. The Serb reduced the deficit, kept his serve for the first time in the set and lost 3-2. With tremendous solidity, Nadal breaks Djokovic’s serve again, this time in the first opportunity he has in the third point of the second and has a much larger advantage: he is on the serve winning 6-2 and 3-0. Through his Twitter account, Juan Martín del Potro analyzes and predicts: “Rafa is playing very well and I think Nole is with him. a wrong tactic. He must raise his level so he evens out the match. If he doesn’t improve a little Nole I think it will be a match without any scare”. The first point of the second set was once again very long, like at the beginning of the game. Nole had his first double fault of the match when he was 15-0 up and Nadal broke him again, after 13 minutes and on the seventh opportunity he had. The Spaniard is ahead 1-0. Rafa took advantage of two break chances out of four, while the Serbian could not on either of the two occasions he had. In addition, the Mallorcan managed 12 winning shots against only 8 from Djokovic, with more unforced errors than his rival (9 against 6). After 50 minutes of play, Nadal firmly holds the serve from him again and closes out the set with a serve that Djokovic cannot return. The Spanish is awarded the initial partial by 6-2. Rafael Nadal broke Novak Djokovic twice and won the first set at Roland GarrosJean-Francois Badias – APAahead 5-2 and with new balls, Nadal looks to close the set against Djokovic. Of the 58 times they faced each other, in 50 the winner of the first set won the game. “Djokovic’s first serve is being poor and Rafa takes advantage of that,” warns the Spaniard David Ferrer, a finalist at Roland Garros in 2013. Immediately, his compatriot does not forgive mistakes and breaks Djokovic again, to stretch the advantage: 4 -1. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal play for the quarterfinals of Roland GarrosJean-Francois Badias – APRafa plays deep to have good returns. Thus, he came back from a game in which he had a break against. He holds serve to put the Spanish 3-1 up. Nadal won his serve without complications to go 2-0 and Nole this time kept his to stay in play, with two aces. The Spaniard returns to serve up, 2-1. Nadal took advantage of the third break he had and broke Djokovic’s serve in the first point of the match: the Serb left the ball in the net. The Spaniard made it 1-0 after 11 minutes. Djokovic on serve. The match begins with Nadal on the main court of Roland Garros, for the quarterfinals, to the best of five sets. Before a historic duel at Roland Garros, Juan Martín Del Potro generated a survey about the taste of his followers. He has a clear favourite, in principle. The Serb won the toss and will start serving. Djokovic will take the initiative after a few minutes of rallying. In the presentation of the players, the Spaniard broke the applause. Nadal, the King of clay, and the defending champion Djokovic are already introduced and enter the Philippe Chatrier to meet for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. It could be a final of any Grand Slam, but they will define the second semi-finalist in Paris. Djokovic will take on the match after an impeccable campaign in which he did not give up a set and scored four victories over the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (99), the Slovakian Alex Molcan (38), the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene (195) and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman (16). Nadal, for his part, left Australian Jordan Thompson (82), Frenchman Corentin Moutet (139), Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp (29) and finally Canadian Félix Auger Aliassime (9) in the fifth set and after four hours and 22 minutes of battle. The winner of the cross between the Serbian and the Spanish will play one of the Roland Garros semifinals with the German Alexander Zverev (3), who eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets on Tuesday. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after a play against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in their fourth-round match at the French Open, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Roland Garros, Nadal leads Djokovic 7 to 2 in their personal clashes, since the first time he beat him in the 2006 edition 6-4, 6-4 and retired, also in a quarterfinal instance. The duel number 59 among two of the three giants of world tennis (the other is Roger Federer, inactive due to injury) has several condiments that decorate the tie, since the Spaniard seeks his 14th crown in Paris and owns the record of 21 titles Grand Slam, one more than the Serbian and the Swiss. Djokovic, who is ahead in the record with a two-game advantage, 30 to 28, knows that Nadal is the great enemy to beat to win the title and will try to beat him as he did last year in the semifinals, when he beat him 3- 6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-2, to then beat the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one and defending champion, and the Spanish Rafael Nadal, With a record 13 trophies at Roland Garros, they face each other today in a Parisian Grand Slam quarter-final match that captures the most attention of the tournament. Djokovic (1) and “Rafa” Nadal (5) meet in the fourth and last turn of the Philippe Chatrier central court, in an early final, televised by ESPN and the Star + platform.